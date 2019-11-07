Weather system brings dangerous fire conditions to region

A VERY high fire danger rating will remain in place for the Darling Downs today before conditions worsen tomorrow.

Rural Fire Service Acting Area Director for Darling Downs John Welke said the heightened conditions were due to a surface trough moving through the area tomorrow.

"It's a massive system moving through that will see some quite blustery winds around the 40km/h mark," Inspector Welke said.

"We will also see some warm temperatures in the low to mid-30s with relatively low humidity."

Inspector Welke said the conditions were being likened to Central Queensland's Deepwater bushfire emergency last November when thousands of hectares of land was burned and homes lost.

"They are similar conditions to that," he said.

"We will be increasing our bushfire preparedness levels with our crews in preparation for Friday's weather."

Conditions are expected to ease across the weekend.

No new permits to light fires will be issued in the foreseeable future, and residents are urged to be extra vigilant in coming days.