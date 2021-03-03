Menu
The weather bureau has predicted a welcome smattering of rain for Gympie on Wednesday.
News

WEATHER: Some welcome rain on the cards for Gympie today

JOSH PRESTON
3rd Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Bureau of Meteorology forecasts predict Gympie could get anything up to 8mm of rain on Wednesday, a welcome opening to March after a much drier summer than average for the region.

The bureau’s 7-day outlook showed the Gold City to be a 60 per cent chance of rainfall anywhere between 1mm and 8mm through Wednesday, with showers most likely in the morning or afternoon.

“Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming south-easterly 20 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening,” the BoM’s forecast read just after 5pm yesterday.

Temperatures between a minimum of 21C and a top of 29C are expected.

Thursday brings a lower percentage chance of rain (30 per cent), with falls only up to 3mm expected.

Tops between 29C and 31C are in the works until next Tuesday, when the bureau predicts a scorching 35C maximum for Gympie.

The bureau’s Gympie rainfall tallies totalled a paltry 15.2mm for January and 24.6mm for February, significantly lower than the mean totals (160.6mm in January and 166.4mm in February) for both months.

