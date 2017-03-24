31°
Weather smiles on Goomeri Show Day 1

Arthur Gorrie
| 24th Mar 2017 11:44 AM
SHOW WEATHER: There has been a bit of rain, but not too much as skies cleared for Day 1 of the Goomeri Show.
SHOW WEATHER: There has been a bit of rain, but not too much as skies cleared for Day 1 of the Goomeri Show.

IT WAS all systems "Go” at Goomeri Showgrounds this morning as volunteers rushed into action and mild weather conditions continued to favour a big success.

Another good sign is a record number of entries in at least one of the important ring events.

Show spokesman Lyle Hasselbach said he and other volunteers were rushing at high speed and the weather was looking good.

LOOKING GOOD: Things are looking great for Day 1 of the Goomeri Show, as Lyle Hasselbach helps Show Society volunteers get the show on the road.
LOOKING GOOD: Things are looking great for Day 1 of the Goomeri Show, as Lyle Hasselbach helps Show Society volunteers get the show on the road.

"Every day we've had a bit of rain and it has kept things damp, but we have blue sky this morning,” he said.

And there is nothing wrong with a dust-free Show.

Today's Pavilion judging will include all the horticultural, craft, photography, fine art and school displays, to name just some.

And tomorrow will see the stud and prime cattle, show jumping, sideshow alley and the working cow horse event, leading up to big Saturday night with cow horse competition and a "massive display” of fireworks, for families.

"We've even gone back to the future and brought back the hay stacking competition,” Mr Hasselbach said.

It has been a long awaited comeback, he said.

"It was popular 25 years ago, so we're going to see how we go with that 25 years on.

The event was all about recognising the region's history.

"Once upon a time all hay was stacked by hand and now it's all done with tractors,” he said.

"We'll see how the young fellows do, when they have a go at a skill that has been forgotten.

"I think it'll be pretty popular.”

And anyone can be in it too - just form a team of three and nominate, as soon as you can.

And that will be some time after an announcement opening the nominations tomorrow.

Mr Hasselbach said the dog show was also sure to be a hit, with a record number of entries this year.

"We usually get between 250 and 300 entries. This year we've got 400,”

As Tobi Loftus reported in The Gympie Times sibling publication, the South Burnett Times, no-one knows why the dog events are so popular this year.

"I couldn't guess in a million years,” Mr Hasselbach said.

But he did say exhibitors had been increasingly numerous in the past four years.

And he said you can forget those relatively stuffy big-time shows.

Goomeri Show is all about enjoying yourself, as an exhibitor or a patron.

"It doesn't matter if you're in your prime, three years old, 33 years old or 103 years old, there is something for everyone,” he said.

Gympie Times

