Weather impacts Cooloola Bowls comp

Cooloola Coast Bowls Results for week end September 13, 2020

We had almost capacity numbers this week which is very pleasing if only for the reason that bowlers are out enjoying themselves. Although there may be a few who did not enjoy it as much as others. But that is bowls and why we love it.

The friendly rivalry is pleasing to see as it adds to the interest of wanting to play each week. We would all like to play every day however it is just not possible so it is with thanks that we are able to play as we do. We had a good mix of bowling this week.

Tuesday 8th Sept Nominated Jackpot Pairs

The Jackpot was not won again this week so will accumulate next week. It is gaining momentum now and will be well worth winning.

We had one rink of triples today and they were the winners of the second game which were John Deegan, Dennis Kerr and Dave Livick.

The winners on the day were Lyn Gray and Wendy Ryan.

Thursday 10th Sept Mixed Social Bowls

Another excellent turnout with so many good games. The winners were decided by the highest winning score. The team that won were Sue Long, Mary Lucas and Stefan Williams with some consistent bowling. Congratulations and welcome back Mary from a long spell away.

We also had a B Grade Singles first round match. It was between Bill Ruddle and Peter Barnett. They fought hard and was a close contest to start with however Peter ran out the winner in the end.

Cooloola Bowls: Thursday winners Mary Lucas, Stefan Williams and Sue Long.

Saturday 12th Sept Scroungers

We only had a few for scroungers today as most were there to watch the Mixed Fours Championship Final. The ultimate winners were Wendy Ryan, Natalie Halling, Jeff Mulhall and Cal Baumanis. The spectators saw some very good bowling and hotly contested game.

Sunday 13th Sept Social Mixed Pairs

Unfortunately the weather was not kind today and the rain washed out the days’ play. Just goes to show that the forecast is not always right as it was only supposed to be occasional showers.

Thank you once again to all the volunteers who produce a wonderful surface to bowl on. It is a pleasure to know that we can rely on a good playing surface.

We have more championship games on this coming week with the final of the B Grade singles and the start of the mixed triples. Good bowling to you all.

Gary Holyoak