Weather holds for Gympie's vet golfers

IN FORM: Lex Brookes took out the vets B-grade comp this week. Contributed

GOLF: We were lucky with the weather last Tuesday, as the rain held off sufficiently to allow us to complete a full round of golf.

Tim Coogan continued his good form, winning A Grade with the day's best score of 39 points.

Ken Burford was two points further back and John Godsall came in third with 36 on a countback from Doug Sutton.

Great to see Lexie Brookes firing with a creditable 38 points to win B Grade, one point ahead of another in- form player Bob McPherson who beat Geoff Schuh on a countback.

The ball rundown went to 33 and Bob McPherson won the Vets Club Pin.

This week's NAGA was awarded to Lionel Muir.

Next Tuesday is a 4BBB single stableford event sponsored by Ken Wilkins, Ron Edwards and John Ireland.

Don't forget the Vets Christmas party and Presentation diner on Friday, December 8.

Cost for a double is $25 and single $15.

Details are on the Vets noticeboard. We're still light on for numbers.

This year's trophy winners are urged to attend to ensure a successful evening.

We desperately need players to compete in the RSL Challenge on Friday, December 1.

If you can play, please put your name on the registration sheet on the Vets noticeboard.

Registration is 8.30am for a 9am shotgun start and the cost is $20 including lunch.

On Monday, December 18, we travel to the fabulous Noosa Springs course for the annual Madill Challenge against Noosa.

The all-inclusive cost is $60 which covers just about everything with the exception of golf tees.