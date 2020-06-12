WEATHER: Gympie could see highest rainfall in months

BOM forecast 10-40mm of rain and a possible storm in the Gympie region on Sunday.

GYMPIE is in for a wet weekend and may see the highest rainfall in months according to the latest forecasts.

BOM meteorologist Shane Kennedy said the wet weather will pick up tomorrow with a 70 per cent chance of light rain, possibly up to 5mm and 10mm in isolated falls.

Sunday will be cloudy with light winds and an almost 100 per cent chance of rain, with a possible thunderstorm.

“On Sunday there will be substantial rainfall around Gympie itself, with 10-20mm and 20-40mm in isolated areas,” Mr Kennedy said.

The last time Gympie saw this much rain was early March, with 32.4mm.

Mr Kennedy said the wet weather will ease off Monday morning with a slight chance of early showers leading into a sunny afternoon and light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning and light during the day.

He also said the July to September forecast showed a wetter than average winter and early spring was still on the cards.