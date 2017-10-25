Weather for ducks, not for region's cricketers

FIXTURES CANCELLED: The recent bad weather and rain has caused the majority of fixtures to be cancelled, leaving cricketers frustrated.

FIXTURES CANCELLED: The recent bad weather and rain has caused the majority of fixtures to be cancelled, leaving cricketers frustrated. LEEROY TODD

CRICKET: THE recent wet weather has put a dampener on Gympie sport, with many activities having to be cancelled or postponed.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association has perhaps suffered more than most, and president Rod Venn said fixtures had wholly encountered the axe but the toll was on the players and clubs.

"The weather has been difficult to get games played,” Venn said.

"There hasn't been any local A-grade fixtures over the last three weeks with representative cricket scheduled.”

LIKE TO KEEP UP TO DATE WITH GYMPIE SPORT? FOLLOW THE LATEST BY CLICKING HERE.

The Wide Bay under-19 carnival was held in Gympie on October 7-8, Goodchild Shield (open) was held in Bundaberg on Octover 14-15 and O'Dea Shield (south-east Queensland under-21) was to be played in Gympie last weekend, but was rained out.

"In terms of impact, perhaps the biggest issue is the players not being able to get consistency in their game with the rain breaks.

"We have been fortunate that no A-grade games have been lost to rain as they were not scheduled over the last three weeks.

"Some of the Reserve grade games, which were played over the rep weekends, were cancelled due to rain.

"Games are generally not rescheduled, except for finals where reserve days are scheduled.”

Players not playing the game is one thing, but loss of revenue is also a major concern, with funds being strangled by weather.

"Certainly revenue to the association is affected, with our canteen not running,” Venn said.

"Our canteen would provide the greatest revenue stream, so without play we see a loss in revenue.”

The quality of the pitch is also affected, with rain, the dry conditioning of the playing surface becomes difficult for groundskeepers to deal with.

"Preparation of turf wickets is definitely affected,” Venn said. "Wickets need to be sufficiently dry for the pitch rollers to be used. Whilst every effort is made to prepare wickets, ultimately our groundsmen make the first call on whether fields and wickets are fit to play on. A grounds committee will decide on the day of the game if play will go ahead.”

The condition of the pitch plays a big role in how the game will be played.

"The toss of the coin can be crucial,” Venn said. "A team that bowls first on a wicket with some moisture in it can be advantaged with a wicket that can favour the bowling.

"Covers are removed early on a Saturday morning, which generally prevents the wickets having to much moisture in them.”

Council provide the groundsmen for both Albert Park and One Mile grounds.

"Our groundsmen do a tremendous job,” Venn said.