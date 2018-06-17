State’s biggest chill is still to come

THE early-morning chill had the southeast reaching for the winter warmies this weekend, and locals are being told to brace for even colder conditions tomorrow.

While yesterday was the coldest day in the southeast so far this year, tomorrow is set to nab the title as dry conditions sweep most of the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology's David Crock said today had been slightly warmer than yesterday, when Brisbane experienced its coldest morning this year, dipping to 6.9C.

"Overall this morning was a little warmer in the southeast than the previous morning," he said.

"The cool mornings are hanging around, we've got a really cool, dry air mass which is pushing through Queensland, right up to the tropics, which is bringing single-digit temperatures right up to even Townsville and up in to the Atherton Tableland."

Brisbane dropped to 8.7C this morning, the Sunshine Coast 8C, Bundaberg 9C, Mackay 16C and Townsville 19C.

In the south inland towns shivered through another cold one with Roma dropping down to -0.9C, Oakey and Dalby were also close to 0, while Charleville recorded 2.4C and Toowoomba reached 6C.

Inland temperatures are expected to get colder over the next few days, while most of the state will stay chilly until around Thursday when more moisture around the coast will warm things up again.