Threatening storm clouds develop over Gympie.
Weather, but not as we know it

Shelley Strachan
27th Jul 2020 3:50 PM
REPORTS of wild weather - including a fierce but small storm that tore through parts of the Valley and Pie Creek on Sunday afternoon - show this is not winter weather at its usual in the Gympie region.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said wind gusts of up to 60km/h were recorded in the Sunday afternoon storms in the Gympie region, reaching 76km/h at Maryborough.

Gympie officially recorded 13mm in the seven days to 9am Monday, Goomboorian 42mm, Kenilworth 29mm, Miva 18mm, Rainbow Beach 115mm, and Tin Can Bay 95mm.

So far this month Gympie has officially recorded 47.6mm over 10 days, just outdoing its long term July average rainfall of 46.5mm.

The region has already had more rain to-date this year than last, with 498.6mm recorded over 78 days to-date, compared to 399.4mm recorded over 93 to-date this time last year.

Minimums over the weekend were a balmy 14.4C on Saturday, 16.4C on Sunday and 11.2C today (Monday). But that will not last.

The BoM spokesman said it will be dry for the rest of this week wiht potential frosts inalnd. Wednesday is expected to get down to 5C and the maximums this week should only get up to the low to mid-20s.

The rain has gone but the cloud will stick around until about mid-week, and the wind should ease tomorrow.

