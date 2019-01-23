Weather Bureau forecast for the long Australia Day weekend

Dante Jones casts a line at Inskip Point. A stunning Australia Day weekend lies ahead with sunny skies, light winds and only the slight chance of rain forecast.

A STUNNING Australia Day weekend lies ahead with sunny skies, light winds and only the slight chance of rain forecast.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Mark Trenorden said the high that has sat over the Tasman Sea for much of the past month remained in place sustaining a weak ridge up the east coast.

"There is little if anything in the way of showers,” he said. "The slight onshore flow will make for good conditions on the water.”

There remains only the slightest chance of a shower on Friday.

Gympie's daytime maximums over the next seven days will range from 35C to 33C, including 35C today and tomorrow, while further south Ipswich could expect peaks of between 35C and 37C.

Maroochydore's temperatures would not drop below 21C overnight and range from 31C to 32C at its day time peak for the next five days.

Inland Birdsville and other parts of western Queensland continue to endure a furnace-like day time temperatures that would hit 47C today and not drop below 45C before Tuesday. Overnight minimums in the inland would hover around 31C.

Mr Trenorden said a monsoon trough over northern Australia retained the potential to develop into a cyclone either side of Cape York into next week, but a lot of uncertainty remained.

At the Western Australian end of the trough the BOM has issued a cyclone track map which predicts a Category 2 cyclone would develop off the coast north of Broome by 10pm Saturday.

Today on the Sunshine Coast temperatures would peak at 32C on a mostly-sunny day with light winds early reaching 15-20 kmh from the north east by early afternoon and then dropping out in the evening.

Light winds and similar temperatures can be expected for another mostly-sunny day on Thursday while partly-cloudy conditions Friday would see temperatures cool to 30C on the Sunshine Coast and Gympie will drop back to 32C on Friday then 33C on Australia Day, Sunday and the public holiday.

There will be a slight chance of a shower and light winds throughout.