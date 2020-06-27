Weather bureau explains Gympie’s coldest morning of the year

Hot cuppas were a must in the Gympie region on Thursday, when the Gold City woke to its coldest morning of the year.

THE weather bureau has explained the behavioural patterns behind Thursday’s extreme cold snap, when Gympie woke to its lowest minimum temperature of the year so far.

Temperatures fell to a jaw-dropping 1.8C in the Gold City, according to both the Bureau of Meteorology and Weatherzone.

That low was well down from the 4C minimum predicted by the BoM.

Weather bureau forecaster Kimba Wong said weakening winds had triggered the steep drop.

“The winds just completely dropped out, there were very calm winds overnight and that really let things cool down just a touch more than they could have otherwise,” Ms Wong said.

“We also saw clear skies and a very dry air mass still in place.

“When there’s just a bit of wind around, it keeps things mixing ever so slightly, and that stops the air from coming into contact with the really cold ground, so that’s where the cold comes from.”