WEATHER: Brace for soaring temps, no rain as heatwave hits

The region is in for a heatwave with tops of 41C next week.

The region is in for a heatwave with tops of 41C next week.

GYMPIE residents should brace for more scorching days as a heatwave rolls over the region early next week, with temperatures forecast to soar past 40C.

The mercury is set to rise steadily over the next few days, starting with a top of 35C today and climbing from there.

Monday will be sunny with a minimum of 18C, a maximum of 38C with light winds slowing during the day and zero chance of rain.

Gympie could see a max of 41C this week as a heatwave crosses the state.

The maximum temperature will drop slightly to 36C on Tuesday before soaring to an expected 41C on Wednesday.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The region will have no reprieve from the heat with little to no rain being forecast as the heatwave moves over southeast Queensland.

Luckily temperatures will drop to 29C on Thursday and 33C on Friday, with a 30 per cent chance of light showers, producing a possible 0.4mm.

Gympie residents should drink plenty of water, stay inside and in airconditioning where possible to beat the heat, and remember to check on family or neighbours living alone.