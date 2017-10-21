WEATHER: A return to regular rain for Gympie

Rainfall across the Gympie Region today. Contributed / Bureau of Meteorol

AS any farmer across the Gympie Region can attest, the massive amount of rainfall this week has been nothing short of a blessing.

Even as the locals kept a very close eye on the Mary River, which hit minor flood levels in the centre of Gympie this week, it was clear the downpour was desperately needed.

However, chances of a repeat of the region's 'Big Dry' are also looking slim going forward, at least according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

"The rain we're seeing today is what you'd call a pretty standard shower for this time of year,” Bureau Forecaster Dean Narramore said.

"This is coming off a pretty crazy week for Eastern Queensland - but it'll really just be a light to moderate shower.”

Current estimates show the region could receive anywhere between 20 to 40mm in rainfall today.

According to Mr Narramore, the rain this week was in many ways a big opening salvo to the return of the traditional wet season.

Rainy days and thunderstorms are expected to become more common as the temperature (and humidity) rises.

"We've just left that time of year were there's been very little to no rain at all,” he said.

"There'll hopefully be more showers in the coming weeks - with the return of those traditional afternoon thunderstorms as well.”

Current Weather Warnings for the Gympie Region

A coastal trough, along with strong wind changes, are currently making their way north along the Queensland coast today, expected to reach Southern Capricornia waters later this afternoon.

A marine wind warning currently exists for waters along the Sunshine and Gold Coasts for the system.

Closer to Gympie, a final flood warning has been issued for the Mary River this morning, as residual floodwaters gradually lower through the system.

Current height data shows the Mary River at just above 4 metres from 9am, with the level steadily falling.

With no further significant rainfall expected this weekend, river levels are expected to ease.

Motorists are being urged to remain vigilant however, and to avoid crossing flooded roads at all costs.

The Week Ahead

Conditions for next week show cloudy conditions throughout Monday and Tuesday before more consistent sunshine toward the week's end.

Temperatures will remain moderate, with a top of 25 tomorrow, before gradually rising to 32 degrees during Thursday and Friday next week.

The Bureau is also warning of the possibility of a thunderstorm on Friday.