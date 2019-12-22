Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Horror night for fireys as blazes merge

by Sam Clench and Hannah Paine
22nd Dec 2019 7:30 AM

 

An "enormous amount of fire" is still burning across New South Wales after a "very long and volatile" night, which left dozens of properties either damaged or completely destroyed.

A southerly change swept through fire-affected areas, spreading the blazes and making them behave erratically. The immediate risk to people's homes did not pass until the early hours of the morning, around 3am.

Speaking to reporters this morning, NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said "widespread damage" had been reported.

"The reports are indicating another heavy toll, unfortunately, with estimates that property loss could be in the dozens of buildings, including homes, outbuildings, sheds and businesses. And the destruction ranges from places like Lithgow, Dargan, places around Balmoral and out towards Buxton," Mr Fitzsimmons said.

An elderly man is missing after staying in an attempt to defend his home in Dargan. That residence is believed to have been consumed by flames, and authorities are now searching for him.

"I commend the firefighters in the community for their extraordinary response and their efforts yesterday in awful conditions," Mr Fitzsimmons said.

The danger may have eased, but it hasn't passed.

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks firefighters seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime Queensland’s peak sentencing body has released new data that shows which day is more likely for a break and enter.

        Police hunt armed man after violent crime spree

        Police hunt armed man after violent crime spree

        Crime Man on the loose after shooting firearm, stealing car

        The 75 biggest Gympie stories of 2019

        premium_icon The 75 biggest Gympie stories of 2019

        News Here are the biggest stories The Gympie Times brought to you through 2019.

        Move over McGregor, Gympie’s ‘champ champ’ is here

        premium_icon Move over McGregor, Gympie’s ‘champ champ’ is here

        News Five Gympie fighters laced up the gloves at a Sunshine Coast fight night last...