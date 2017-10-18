Weapons, drugs, bad debts and violence in Gympie court

Marijuana charges were among a wide range of matters before Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Marijuana charges were among a wide range of matters before Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday. Glen Stubbe

Second thoughts on insurance job

A VICTORIAN man who decided against a false insurance claim, after police warned him how serious the offence was, has paid a high price for what he described as a period of "stupidity” and "madness.”

Peter Kenneth Orchard pleaded guilty to attempted fraud on October 7 and to stealing diesel fuel in two drive-off incidents in November and December last year.

Police told the court Orchard, 57, told them he had bought a caravan for $18,000 last year.

Messages in his phone indicated he planned to sell it cheaply. He intended to report it stolen and collect $20,000 insurance, the court was told.

Orchard said he had realised the stupidity of the idea after police spoke to him when he reported it stolen and did not proceed with the claim.

Orchard also admitted stealing a total of $243.88 worth of diesel fuel when he drove off without paying from two service stations.

Orchard said he had gone back to the service station and attempted to pay, but the attendant had refused to take his money because relevant documents were in his safe and he was too busy to retrieve it.

Magistrate M Baldwin fined Orchard $500, plus restitution for the fuel and, noting his lack of any previous offences, fined him $700 for the aborted insurance fraud attempt, with no conviction recorded.

Diversion fail

GYMPIE man Tony John Cridland, 42, was fined $220 in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, after he pleaded guilty to contravening a police requirement that he attend drug diversion on February 16.

Drug offence job concern

A GYMPIE magistrate has allowed a last chance for a man who asked that his marijuana conviction not be recorded, because of the possible effect on his employment.

Robert Jason Brownlee, 45, of Obi Obo, pleaded guilty to the August 10 charge.

The court was told police on patrol on the Bruce Hwy at Raglan, near Gladstone.

Magistrate M Baldwin fined him $800 and warned him it would be the last time he would avoid a recorded conviction, after previous drug and weapons matters.

One bad night, then another

A NIGHT in custody was all the punishment required for a Gympie man, arrested on warrant early Sunday, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

That less than happy night followed an earlier one, on March 11, when Christopher Clintara Davidson, 19 attempted to enter premises unlawfully and committed a public nuisance.

"It was one bad night,” Davidson said from the courtroom dock.

Magistrate M Baldwin said Davidson had failed to pay $36 restitution and now had it one his record.

"A night in custody finalises the matter,” she said.

Keeping order

A VICTORY Heights man who breached a Domestic Violence Order was sentenced to one month's jail, suspended for six months, after Gympie Magistrates Court was told the couple wanted to be together and had not requested the order.

A defence solicitor told the court the couple had three children, had been together 10 years and the woman was "still; doing his laundry.”

The man, who cannot be named because of legal restrictions involving Domestic Violence Orders, pleaded guilty to breaching the May 3 order on September 24, when police found himself attempting to hide in one of the children's bedrooms.

Magistrate M Baldwin said the important issue was not the type of breach, but the fact that it was a court order.

"I accept the circumstances,” she said. "But if something went wrong, people would say the police should have protected (the woman),” she said, adding that the offence carried a maximum penalty of three years jail.

Home grown medication

A GYMPIE man with severe back pain back injuries had grown marijuana as a substitute for prescribed pain killers, to which he had become addicted, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Gerhard Karlheinz Striebel, 47, pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana on September 5 and producing it between Setpember 9 last year and September 6.

The court was told police found lighting and hyrdroponic growing apparatus, pipes, utensils and marijuana.

Solicitor Elizabeth McAulay said marijuana had helped Striebel get off Oxycontin and had enabled him to reduce his medication generally.

"The difficulty we face is that it is illegal in Queensland,” Magistrate M Baldwin said.

She fined him $1200, with no conviction recorded, after noting his lack of previous offences.

In another medicinal marijuana matter before the court, a Cedar Pocket woman was placed on a $500 good behaviour bond for four months, with no conviction recorded, after the court was told on Monday of her attempts to use marijuana as a substitute for PTSD and anxiety medication.

The court was told police found eight plants growing at the home of Mistie-Lea Helen Mott, 25, who said she had wanted to cease using prescribed medication during her pregnancy.

Magistrate M Baldwin said marijuana would not help the baby either, but fortunately it was not ice or heroin.

Unpaid debt

A YOUNG Gympie man who has still not paid off a court-ordered debt from 2012, had the outstanding $4500 referred to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry when he appeared in custody in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

It was better than going to jail.

The court was told Madison Bruce Harrison, 23, had been ordered to pay $7000, or be jailed for four months, after he admitted taking his father's car without permission and "wrote it off,” he said.

'Drunken' drink stealing spree

A YOUNG Southside woman pleaded guilty to stealing liquor from Gympie bottle shops on August 17, 18 and 21, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

The court was told Sarah Elise Brown, 19, told police she was drunk when she committed the offences.

She pleaded guilty to the charges and was given six months probation with no conviction recorded, as well as being ordered to pay $74.80 restitution.

Bonds and diversion

A KYBONG man was been placed on two six-month good behaviour bonds, with guaranteess totalling $700, after pleading guilty to producing and possessing marijuana and possessing two pipes for smoking the drug on October 12.

Brett David Peters, 53, pleaded guilty to the charges in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court was told he had been in custody since Thursday.

$700 knife fine

A ROCKHAMPTON man has been fined $700 for possessing a knife without lawful reason in Nelson Reserve, Gympie, earlier this month.

Magistrate M Baldwin told Ricky James Bashford, 26, he had already been fined $500 for a previous offence involving a pocket knife and now had to be fined $700.

She warned him the 30cm Bowie knife involved in his more recent offence could be used on him if he tried to use it on someone else who managed to get it from him.