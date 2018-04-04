Weakening cyclone's impact on Gympie region weather

Tropical Cyclone Iris is influencing weather across the Queensland coast, but the Bureau says today it is not reaching as far south as the Gympie region.

THE Gympie region received more than 12mm overnight and could receive another 25mm of rain in the next 24 hours as showers intensify - but it has nothing to do with Tropical Cyclone Iris.

The Bureau of Meteorology said this morning Category 2 Tropical Cyclone Iris was bringing gale force winds and heavy rainfall to areas from Bowen down to Yeppoon and it continued to track south parallel to the Queensland coast.

At the moment is is sitting 210km northeast of Hamilton Island and 265km north-northeast of Mackay.

A cyclone warning remains in place from Bowen to Yeppoon, including Mackay and the Whitsunday Islands.

The system is expected to continue on its current south-easterly track today, while gradually weakening to category one intensity on Thursday and then tracking back up the coast on Friday without making landfall.

None of this activity is expected to influence conditions in the Gympie region, though the region will remain mostly cloudy today with an 80 per cent chance of showers, becoming less likely this evening.

Tomorrow will also be mostly cloudy, also with an 80 per cent chance of showers mostly likely in the morning and afternoon, and light winds becoming southeasterly 20 to 25km/h in the morning then light in the evening.

The showers are at this stage expected to stick around on Friday and Saturday.