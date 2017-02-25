'We want our country back': Ron Owen letter

SAVING DEMOCRACY? Letter writer Ron Owen says "if we allow this to continue we don't have democracy and we don't have our own country”.

REGARDING Steve Hall's letter of February 18.

Mr Hall conjoins democracy to the two party dictatorship, and pleads for voters not to throw his baby out with the bath water.

He uses long words and rhetorical tricks, such as this one: "If your airplane is late to take off, do you chose someone from the back of the plane to be the new pilot? Besides, it's not being relative, if we made a closer simile between the airplane and our nation, "the pilots sold out to another country, baled out and left us in a screaming power dive towards the rocks, anyone who stood up struggled to the front of the plane, pulled up the joy stick and levelled up the plane would be appreciated and loved by all the passengers.”

Mr Hall has obviously had some education, but has missed out on history. He has forgotten that Abraham Lincoln was a bartender, President Garfield worked on a barge, President Truman was a timekeeper on the railway, Kier Hardie was a coal miner, Lloyd George was an apprentice shoemaker, they all came from the back seats.

More poignantly to Australia, King O'Mally lived in a cave and walked from Rockhampton to Adelaide and with the ex-coal and gold miner Andrew Fisher the Member for Gympie.

They achieved the establishment of the Commonwealth Bank, The Royal Australian Navy, they fought for the White Australia Policy and Fisher resigned as Prime Minister when his own party wanted National Conscription.

They might not have been right on all issues, but both were patriots and had the courage of his own personal convictions.

We want our country back.

We do not want to live under the UN's 23 points on Civilian Disarmament which compose our uninformed gun laws.

We want foreign aid stopped.

We want it paid to pensioners.

We want the 50 years of pensioners contributions, split from welfare and paid as a due debt to the over 65s.

Importing cheap labour that only draws welfare has to stop.

We believe that private property is sacrosanct and we have natural right to defend it and our families, we believe we have a right to the freedom of speech.

This is the populist doctrine that Mr Hall sees as destroying democracy. We see it as saving democracy.

Mr Hall wants his leaders chosen by the party pre-selection after they have pledged allegiance to the party instead of representing the people, but we want the opposite. We want the person that loves Australia.

Last century Kier Hardie, a man from the back seat, who began the Labor Party, became increasingly disgusted by the behaviour of fellow MPs and said "More and more the House of Commons tends to become a putrid mass of corruption, a quagmire of sordid madness, a conglomeration of mercenary spiritless hacks dead alike to honour and self-respect.”

It seems nothing's changed, we need something new.

We don't want our leaders being bought by Saudi Arabia, China, Rupert Murdock or the big banks nor changing the original oath to go into parliament.

We don't want them taking the oath on the Koran or giving allegiance to Islam, or the United Nations.

If we allow this to continue we don't have democracy and we don't have our own country.

Ron Owen,

Gympie.

SOCIAL MEDIA BENEFITS

REGARDING negative response to Mayor (Mick Curran's) negative reflection on social media, as endeavouring to exploit the recent responsible article by The Gympie Times.

Most assertive Facebook activity related to the Gympie Regional Council has been caused, and driven by, council inadequacies. With its negative aspect, exaggerated in From the Mayor's Desk feature with the "destroy” word, it pales into insignificance when compared to the benefits.

Social media has the potential to successfully benefit causes, and in the case of it being used in Gympie, it has the potential to destroy poor administration and leadership.

George Wakelin,

Chatsworth.

No offence intended

THIS letter is not my usual tirade into all things governmental, but may be interesting to a few.

A few days ago I read a piece in The Courier-Mail about the Australian Tax Office asking its employees, who apparently have very enviable work conditions, to work an extra nine minutes a day to improve productivity.

The request was denied.

It reminded me of a brief foray I had into the Victorian Public Service in the early 1960s. I was about to get married and had decided that my lifestyle of working for oil exploration companies in various locales around Queensland was not compatible with what my bride was used to.

I obtained a job in Melbourne as a survey/draftsman in a department of the Victorian government.

I'll refrain from identifying the particular place to avoid possible embarrassment.

I lived in a flat by myself in St Kilda and the office was in the CBD. The working hours were from 8.06am until 5pm, with an hour off for lunch. We also had to sign an attendance book.

I invariably arrived at the office at about 7.30am due to the vagaries of the tram service and started on my assigned work long before anyone else arrived for work.

I am and always have been a believer in private enterprise: my motto is "Reward through effort” - my effort that is. I could see very early on that my work ethic conflicted with most of my colleagues.

I was soon told that I could not sign in for work as the boss had to sign in first.

This particular boss was what I would call a complete "no hoper” and would front up any old time to suit himself and immediately draw a line under his name, to make it appear that he was first in and everybody else was late.

After a very frustrating and unhappy three months I asked the "boss” one Friday if I could leave 10 minutes early to catch the airport bus - which was directly across the street from the office - as I had to go to Sydney to finalise the arrangements for the wedding.

To my amazement he told me that I had to apply for the minimum 30 minutes of unpaid leave "as we don't do things like that around here”.

The various forms took me 20 minutes to fill in. I left the office promptly at 4.30pm.

Everyone else had stopped work long before anyway - in order to discuss the Saturday AFL games which was the only topic of conversation.

It was not too long after the nuptials that I was approached by the company I had previously worked for to please return.

This I did with alacrity and the bride concurred with my decision. We resumed our nomadic life, and never regretted it, but it was an eye-opening experience.

I had supposed that attitudes like those I have described had ceased long ago. Obviously they are alive and well in the ATO.

I apologise to the many thousands of hard working public servants I have met over the years. No offence intended.

Michael Jeffries,

Araluen.