33°
News

'We want our country back': Ron Owen letter

Ron Owen | 25th Feb 2017 10:06 AM
SAVING DEMOCRACY? Letter writer Ron Owen says "if we allow this to continue we don't have democracy and we don't have our own country”.
SAVING DEMOCRACY? Letter writer Ron Owen says "if we allow this to continue we don't have democracy and we don't have our own country”. Picsfive

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTERS

REGARDING Steve Hall's letter of February 18.

Mr Hall conjoins democracy to the two party dictatorship, and pleads for voters not to throw his baby out with the bath water.

He uses long words and rhetorical tricks, such as this one: "If your airplane is late to take off, do you chose someone from the back of the plane to be the new pilot? Besides, it's not being relative, if we made a closer simile between the airplane and our nation, "the pilots sold out to another country, baled out and left us in a screaming power dive towards the rocks, anyone who stood up struggled to the front of the plane, pulled up the joy stick and levelled up the plane would be appreciated and loved by all the passengers.”

READ MORE: From Ron Owen

Mr Hall has obviously had some education, but has missed out on history. He has forgotten that Abraham Lincoln was a bartender, President Garfield worked on a barge, President Truman was a timekeeper on the railway, Kier Hardie was a coal miner, Lloyd George was an apprentice shoemaker, they all came from the back seats.

Shooting Clays, Ron Owen Gympie
Shooting Clays, Ron Owen Gympie LEEROY TODD

More poignantly to Australia, King O'Mally lived in a cave and walked from Rockhampton to Adelaide and with the ex-coal and gold miner Andrew Fisher the Member for Gympie.

They achieved the establishment of the Commonwealth Bank, The Royal Australian Navy, they fought for the White Australia Policy and Fisher resigned as Prime Minister when his own party wanted National Conscription.

CLICK HERE: The fight for a regional shooting range in Gympie region

They might not have been right on all issues, but both were patriots and had the courage of his own personal convictions.

We want our country back.

We do not want to live under the UN's 23 points on Civilian Disarmament which compose our uninformed gun laws.

We want foreign aid stopped.

We want it paid to pensioners.

We want the 50 years of pensioners contributions, split from welfare and paid as a due debt to the over 65s.

Importing cheap labour that only draws welfare has to stop.

We believe that private property is sacrosanct and we have natural right to defend it and our families, we believe we have a right to the freedom of speech.

This is the populist doctrine that Mr Hall sees as destroying democracy. We see it as saving democracy.

Mr Hall wants his leaders chosen by the party pre-selection after they have pledged allegiance to the party instead of representing the people, but we want the opposite. We want the person that loves Australia.

Last century Kier Hardie, a man from the back seat, who began the Labor Party, became increasingly disgusted by the behaviour of fellow MPs and said "More and more the House of Commons tends to become a putrid mass of corruption, a quagmire of sordid madness, a conglomeration of mercenary spiritless hacks dead alike to honour and self-respect.”

It seems nothing's changed, we need something new.

We don't want our leaders being bought by Saudi Arabia, China, Rupert Murdock or the big banks nor changing the original oath to go into parliament.

We don't want them taking the oath on the Koran or giving allegiance to Islam, or the United Nations.

If we allow this to continue we don't have democracy and we don't have our own country.

Ron Owen,

Gympie.

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

SOCIAL MEDIA BENEFITS

REGARDING negative response to Mayor (Mick Curran's) negative reflection on social media, as endeavouring to exploit the recent responsible article by The Gympie Times.

Most assertive Facebook activity related to the Gympie Regional Council has been caused, and driven by, council inadequacies. With its negative aspect, exaggerated in From the Mayor's Desk feature with the "destroy” word, it pales into insignificance when compared to the benefits.

George Wakelin Gympie Voice held at the RSL on Monday and Tuesday nights. Photo Craig Warhurst/The Gympie Times
George Wakelin Gympie Voice held at the RSL on Monday and Tuesday nights. Photo Craig Warhurst/The Gympie Times Craig Warhurst photographer The

Social media has the potential to successfully benefit causes, and in the case of it being used in Gympie, it has the potential to destroy poor administration and leadership.

George Wakelin,

Chatsworth.

No offence intended

THIS letter is not my usual tirade into all things governmental, but may be interesting to a few.

A few days ago I read a piece in The Courier-Mail about the Australian Tax Office asking its employees, who apparently have very enviable work conditions, to work an extra nine minutes a day to improve productivity.

The request was denied.

It reminded me of a brief foray I had into the Victorian Public Service in the early 1960s. I was about to get married and had decided that my lifestyle of working for oil exploration companies in various locales around Queensland was not compatible with what my bride was used to.

I obtained a job in Melbourne as a survey/draftsman in a department of the Victorian government.

I'll refrain from identifying the particular place to avoid possible embarrassment.

I lived in a flat by myself in St Kilda and the office was in the CBD. The working hours were from 8.06am until 5pm, with an hour off for lunch. We also had to sign an attendance book.

I invariably arrived at the office at about 7.30am due to the vagaries of the tram service and started on my assigned work long before anyone else arrived for work.

I am and always have been a believer in private enterprise: my motto is "Reward through effort” - my effort that is. I could see very early on that my work ethic conflicted with most of my colleagues.

I was soon told that I could not sign in for work as the boss had to sign in first.

This particular boss was what I would call a complete "no hoper” and would front up any old time to suit himself and immediately draw a line under his name, to make it appear that he was first in and everybody else was late.

After a very frustrating and unhappy three months I asked the "boss” one Friday if I could leave 10 minutes early to catch the airport bus - which was directly across the street from the office - as I had to go to Sydney to finalise the arrangements for the wedding.

To my amazement he told me that I had to apply for the minimum 30 minutes of unpaid leave "as we don't do things like that around here”.

The various forms took me 20 minutes to fill in. I left the office promptly at 4.30pm.

Everyone else had stopped work long before anyway - in order to discuss the Saturday AFL games which was the only topic of conversation.

It was not too long after the nuptials that I was approached by the company I had previously worked for to please return.

This I did with alacrity and the bride concurred with my decision. We resumed our nomadic life, and never regretted it, but it was an eye-opening experience.

I had supposed that attitudes like those I have described had ceased long ago. Obviously they are alive and well in the ATO.

I apologise to the many thousands of hard working public servants I have met over the years. No offence intended.

Michael Jeffries,

Araluen.

Gympie Times

Topics:  letters letters to the editor one nation ron owen

How to do Eat Street the right way

EVERYTHING you need to know to get the most out of your Eat Street experience and to avoid a food coma when you’re only one stall deep.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

New rescue helicopter follow's the Don's life-saving tradition

New rescue helicopter follow's the Don's life-saving...

DON Moffatt spent years helping save lives through LifeFlight and now the new helicopter that bears his name has begun following in his footsteps.

Sunshine Coast Uni off to record-breaking start to 2017

Some of this year's crop of new students getting settled into life at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Nearly 4800 new students starting at Coast uni on Monday

Ban devices in the bedroom: the plea to keep kids safe

Primary school age children can be easily targeted by online predators.

Primary school aged girls and boys being asked to send naked pics

Widgee Creek 'dry' is worst some locals have seen yet

WORST DROUGHT HE HAS SEEN: George Cotter has not seen the Widgee Cree at a lower level. Photo Contributed

Widgee Creek the lowest it has ever been

Local Partners

'Do Rags' inventor Arkin Mackay scores scholarship

Do Rags' inventor Arkin Mackay scores scholarship

What's on in the good ol' G-town tomorrow?

What's on in Gympie's community diary?

Gympie's community dairy

What's on in Gympie this weekend?

KEEP ROLLING: The long-awaited opening of Gympie's Skatezone is this weekend.

From roller skating to community expos, there's plenty on.

Red Hatters raise a stir in Widgee

News

Widgee community always has plenty happening

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films and actors most likely to win accolades at the Oscars.

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Gympie children needed for auditions

FUN TIMES: Cast members from the GTA pantomine from 2005, Little Red Riding Hood.

Come on kids! Get on board for this fun G150 event.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

BIG HOME PLENTY OF GARAGING

61 Groundwater Rd, Southside 4570

House 4 2 7 $497,500

Beautiful spacious home on 2000m2 with professionally landscaped gardens. 4 bedrooms all with built ins, 2 bathrooms. Polished hardwood timber...

land 2 build an empire!

176 Casey Road, Kilkivan 4600

Rural 0 0 $599,000!

Dream cattle country! Perfect land for a solar farm! These 354 acres at Kilkivan Queensland are loaded with potential... and at an amazing price! This large flat...

OWNER NEEDS &#39;SOLD&#39;!

8 Ashgrove Way, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 ONSITE AUCTION ...

This modern brick home is situated in the desirable Fairview Estate close to all amenities! Featuring 4 bedrooms all with fans, 3 with built-ins and the main...

25 fantastic acres close 2 town!

121 Old Goomboorian Road, Veteran 4570

4 1 6 NOW ONLY...

We have all heard the phrase as rare as hens teeth. Well that pretty much sums up this property! Useable scenic 25 acres with a 4 bedroom home, with good water...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!

12 James Kidd Drive, Monkland 4570

House 3 2 2 $259,000

This is an opportunity for all investors not to be missed! Whether you are a first time investor, or looking for another property to add to your portfolio!

Great investment opportunity!

Unit 6 66 Oak Street, Gympie 4570

Town House 2 2 1 OFFER'S OVER...

This well presented Townhouse is ideal for low maintenance living. Split level divided by a internal timber staircase with storage underneath. Bottom level...

PIE CREEK MAGIC&#39;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 Auction

Lowset brick home on fully fenced 1.5 acres, screened by native trees for privacy in the sort after prestigious Pie Creek area. A short drive to the local...

BUILDER&#39;S ULTIMATE HOME

8 Clarke Road, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 4 $260,000

Situated in the heart of Glenwood is a fairly new 3 bedroom lowset hardiplank home on a fully fenced 5250sq m block. The home has an open plan air-conditioned...

SPECIAL BLOCK AT KIN KIN

Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $199,000

This 1669m2 parcel of land, being of easterly aspect in the middle of Kin Kin has just become available for sale. This block is positioned so that it is a one...

RICH MARY RIVER COUNTRY

Kandanga 4570

Rural 4 2 2 $995,000

The opportunity now exists to purchase quality country in the sought after Mary Valley. 128 acres (52.02ha) planted to Kikuyu, Paspalum, Winter Clover and Couch. ...

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

15 houses for sale in Gympie under $200,000

9 Norman St Gympie: $179,000

First home-buyer or investor? Take a look at these bargains.

Red Hill Rd cafe property under the hammer Saturday

HOT PROPERTY: 14 Red Hill Rd, Gympie is going under the hammer.

Are you in the market for a place to run a coffee shop?

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!