'We want a better idea of spending now and in the future'

The long term cost of major projects like the aquatic centre is on councillors' minds.

BIG projects by Gympie Regional Council may be impressive, but are they financially sustainable?

It is a question the council is putting front row and centre, voting unanimously at Wednesday's ordinary meeting to provide more information on future capital works ideas.

From October 25, councillors will be provided with a list of current and proposed projects for consideration in workshops and meetings.

The list will include the estimated project cost; what stage the project is at; whether a needs assessment has been done; projected ongoing operating costs; projected renewal and replacement costs; lifespan of the project; and a timeline for when delivery would be expected. The motion was brought by Councillor Dan Stewart, who said more information would help identify what were good, affordable ideas, and what ones are pipe dreams.

Councillor Dan Stewart. Renee Albrecht

"We want a better idea of spending not only upfront, but also ongoing maintenance,” Cr Stewart said.

It would also allow the councillors to be aware of what the project was expected to cost over the next 20-30 years.

"It's about being careful we don't overburden with ongoing costs,” he said.

"Are we trying to do too much, or are we offering good service to the community?”

Projects which are part of the 2017-18 Road and Bridge Capital Works Program will not be included on the list.

Capital expenditure planning was not the only item in committee this week.

The capital works project for this year's budget is now expected to be about $50 million, with council voting to unanimously carry forward unspent funds from the 2016/17 budget.

The council also voted to appoint six directors to the Mary Valley Rattler Railway board.

Gerry Blaine, Catriona Scott, Kathleen Massey, Les Fleet, Craig Walter and Rick Cooper have all been appointed to the Rattler board in unpaid positions.

They join Gary Davison and Ian McNicol, who are already on the Rattler board.