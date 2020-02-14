We Say Sorry: Gympie High remembers National Apology

“THERE’S still so much to do yet” in the words of Aunty Lillian Burke, but Gympie State High School took an important step on the journey to reconciliation with a national apology ceremony yesterday.

The school’s senior students, teachers and community leaders gathered at Hamilton Hall to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the formal apology to indigenous Australians by then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in 2008.

READ MORE

- Gympie High takes the lead on reconciliation

- Heartfelt award as ancient traditions come together

Visiting indigenous elders joined Aunty Lillian Burke in sharing their stories and perspectives with the students, with Gympie Mayor Mick Curran, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch and Councillor Bob Leitch also in the audience.

Gympie State High principal Anthony Lanskey stressed the importance of “commemorating a momentous event in our history”, a theme reflected by the school’s senior leaders.

“Today’s an important day for the custodians of Gympie, and also for the elders to come to our school and teach young students about the history of what happened,” Year 11 indigenous Leader Hal Daniel said.

“It’s more personal when they tell their stories, it does bring a lot of emotion … and it is hard for them, but we all really appreciate it when they come here and share,” Year 11 student Taj Craig said.

Aunty Lillian implored students to “grasp everything they can”, after the same opportunities were stolen from her and so many other indigenous youths.

“Knowing that I’m from the Stolen Generation and the injustice that was put on me, to hear Kevin Rudd’s apology speech was very touching, it was the first time the Government had realised and acknowledged that we deserve to be acknowledged,” she said.

“It’s a great opportunity for the children to learn and know the full story of where the National Apology actually comes from.

“It’s not just today, it’s all days. I don’t like tokenistic events, all schools should be teaching this. Gympie High School has always participated in our cultural events, in NAIDOC week too.

“There’s so much to learn and still so much to do yet, but this is just great to be acknowledged.”

The ceremony also served as remembrance for Aunty Bessie Bond, with family members in attendance to accept a plaque “in recognition of her decades of service to reconciliation throughout the Gympie State High Community”.

Hundreds of commemorative “We Say Sorry” pins funded by Gympie Regional Council were handed out at the ceremony.