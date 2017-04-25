We remember them at a celebration of compassion as well as courage

BRIGHT NEW DAWN: The sun rises over Normanby Hill and the Southside war memorial during Gympie's second dawn service of the day.

POLICE boosted security at Gympie region Anzac Day commemorations yesterday, but huge crowds showed we were not intimidated by world tensions or the threat of domestic terrorism.

At a commemoration of tolerance and kindness, as well as courage and determination, service representative, retired Wing Commander John Herlihy acknowledged "our indigenous brothers-in-arms who served so unstintingly but have yet to be recognised for their sacrifice.”

And he lauded the compassion and loyalty of the young people, many of them teenagers, who on April 25, 1915, became the Anzacs of Gallipoli.

Gympie's Anzac Day Dawn Services, at Memorial Lane and Normanby Point. Jacob Carson

"In times of conflict, when a mate was injured and disabled, men took extraordinary risks under heavy fire to bring them back to safety.

Gympie's Anzac Day Dawn Services, at Memorial Lane and Normanby Point. Jacob Carson

Mr Herlihy said the Anzacs had held their ground "through courage, perseverance, determination, self-reliance and above all, mateship.

The crowd stretching out through Memorial Park at Gympie's first Dawn Service at Memorial Lane. Jacob Carson

"They were part of the Australian character, forged by a hard land and a young nation and a need to rely on each other in hard times.

"Gallipoli showed the world that Australians were made of sterner stuff, strong, determined and courageous and Gallipoli showed the world what Australians already knew = we look after one another.”

Mayor Mick Curran agreed the retired Wing Commander's moving speech was a "hard act to follow.”

Soldiers walk through the early morning dark down Mary St toward Memorial Lane. Jacob Carson

The Anzac spirit was one that "we must pass on to future generations.”

RSL Gympie sub branch president Peter Maddocks said the big crowd and the many young people present assured him that the Anzac traditions were safe in the future. Gympie MP Tony Perrett said it was "a wonderful show of support.”

Police reported an incident free day, apart from one scuffle at Tin Can Bay.