‘We put them through hell’: Director’s intense offering

Sunshine Coast star Angie Kent takes a break during rehearsal while shooting The Possessed with director Chris Sun. Picture Glenn Hampson

Sunshine Coast filmmaker Chris Sun is living his dream, which for many would be enough to induce nightmares.

The Nambour based director is gearing up to release his latest horror offering, The Possessed.

It's described as an "intense horror" that follows lead actor and accidental exorcist John Jarratt as well as Lincoln Lewis clearing demons from the bodies of innocent people.

You'd expect nothing less from the award-winning writer whose previous films include Boar, Charlie's Farm, Daddy's Little Girl and Come and Get Me.

The Possessed is yet to be released but has already got the tick of approval for two more sequels.

"These guys want to do a part two and part three of this because it's based on an actual real guy from the Sunshine Coast," he said.

"He was on set every day we shot the film and he performed clearings for some of cast and crew."

The movie is set for release in July, with a date yet to be confirmed.

Actor Simone Buchanan stars in Sunshine Coast director Chris Sun's latest horror flick The Possessed.

"We're deep in post-production now, we're in the middle of doing the computer-generated imagery, digital bugs and cockroaches," Mr Sun said.

"I missed shooting it on the Sunny Coast, there's a good vibe when you shoot here.

He said he had welcomed community support.

"There's something cool about making movies in your hometown.

"It's just so different to go to an area that's used to movie making but I got to go to a studio.

He said he hadn't done that before.

"Whatever the shoot time was, whether it was nine in the morning or seven I'd always be there at like 6am.

"I was just that excited to be in the studio."

The director said the shoot was a bit different this time around.

"When you shoot in somebody's real house you're always worried about getting blood on their floors, damaging a wall, you've always got those nerves, when you're on a set you can do whatever you want," he said.

"I got to put a whole lot of blood on the floor and not give a s---.

"So it really felt like I was up another level as a filmmaker."

Director Chris Sun speaks with crew and cast for his latest film The Possessed including Lauren Grimsen and Angie Kent. Picture Glenn Hampson

The director had nothing but good things to say about Coast star Angie Kent.

"You've got people that aren't actors that want to become actors, you've got veterans, there's a different range but it was always fun and interesting," he said.

"Angie Kent has never acted before but she has the really weird ability, you can give her direction and you only need to give her direction once.

"There was one day on set where three different people gave Angie notes before we went on this shoot and she walked out and remembered every single person's notes and nailed it."

He said the shoot was a labour of love and a workout for both the cast and crew.

"John Jarratt shot a scene one night that he actually collapsed, but he was literally worn out," Sun said.

"He hugged me really tight and said 'thank you, I'm 68 years old and I'm doing something I've never done before in my life and he was just blown away.

"When we wrapped on this film, I'd never seen John Jarratt tear up and John Jarratt teared up.

"That's a really cool feeling for a guy from Nambour."