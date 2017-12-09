We need to start preparing for Bruce Hwy bypass of Gympie

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien at the recent opening of a part of Section C of the Cooroy to Curra Bruce Highway upgrade. Section D will take the highway around Gympie.

Renee Albrecht

Letter to the Editor

INTERESTING to read (The Gympie Times, Wednesday, December 6) Section D of the Bruce Highway upgrade described as having been a "pie in the sky".

As written, bypassing Gympie will doubtless have effects on our town and it is yet to been seen how businesses along the current route will be affected. But rather than being a pie in the sky the change has been anticipated by many for most of the 28 years I've been hereabouts, even as others chose to pretend otherwise.

A quarter of a century back I asked locals I met, while doing things other than rubbing shoulders in groups of like-minded deniers, where the highway was planned to be and was pointed in a direction essentially the same as now.

There were red herrings about routes spread by governments in the meantime, seemingly so they could point out that the chosen path would cause least disruption, but the route I was told of 25 years ago hasn't changed.

I remember land for section D being acquired about a decade back. I've had government plans dated 2008, and maps dated 2012 (which have thus far proved accurate) on my computer for years.

They show exactly where the highway has been, and most likely will be, built, with all the failings and near complete ignoring of Gympie's needs that come with it.

What we have here, again, still, is a lack of civic leadership, at any level.

Our leaders seem content to use advancement of the highway, currently very much as expected, for photo opportunities and re-announcing long made decisions. In reality, natural progress is being made regardless of any effort on their part.

Instead of cheap political point scoring, real civic leaders would've been preparing the minds of the community, and especially the business community, for what now looms large.

They would've been, and still should be, out and vocal about Gympie getting more consideration and better connections to the new highway than currently planned, hopefully enticing passing traffic to visit, and spend. The poor accesses currently planned are unlikely to entice people more than once.

The business environment rapidly changing we'll never know how many businesses which struggle or fail will rightly blame the bypass for that. But with all the information that's been available, for so long, any investment in the last 20 years which didn't factor in the bypass shows a lack of diligence deserving of little sympathy.

In your editorial the same day you proposed that the state Labor government actively works to stop our MP, Tony Perrett, looking "effective". Having seen him as a councillor, deputy mayor, acting mayor and an MP I can't but wonder if that statement wasn't paraphrasing Mr Perrett himself?

With Labor preferences helping his re-election I doubt the ALP really takes our MP and his divisive, us versus the southeast, rants very seriously. Effectiveness as a civic leader requires more than photo opportunities and pandering to small interest groups.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket