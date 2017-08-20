We need more options than just 'yes' or 'no' - letter

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WILL the only options in the postal plebiscite on gay marriage be "yes” or "no”?

I know there are many people in our community who would be happy to see gay and lesbian people afforded the same rights as heterosexual people and to have a legal ceremony but believe the definition of the word "marriage” should remain as it always has been and which I believe is correct.

Why insist that it be called "marriage”? People in de facto relationships are afforded the same rights as people with a marriage certificate.

Surely we can come up with a suitable alternative allowing gay and lesbian people the dignity of a legal union and equivalent rights but also affording us as heterosexual people the dignity of retaining our belief in marriage as between a man and a woman.

I know many people would be willing to approve this concept including gay relatives and friends who really do not care what word is used, however it appears that some politicians and high profile gay and lesbian activists seem unwilling to compromise otherwise they would be speaking about this option.

It seems that those of us who have this view have been ignored and completely excluded from the debate.

I support the rights of gay and lesbian people while remaining adamant that our rights should remain intact.

Not one politician, journalist, gay or lesbian person that I am aware of, has even mentioned this option publicly and I believe it would be a simple resolution to a matter which has been dividing the community for far too long.

This is also far too personal a decision to leave to politicians.

It is not an issue that has anything to do with the running of the country which is what politicians are elected to do and they should not seek to represent us in this decision.

So please give us a voice and give us all an option in the postal plebiscite so we can move forward with the dignity we all deserve.

Wendy Goldfinch

Mothar Mountain