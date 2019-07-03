Menu
Mayor Mick Curran says the region will thrive if its relationship with the State and Federal Governments is good.
Council News

'We must work together as a community'

by Mayor Mick Curran
3rd Jul 2019 12:01 AM
MY FOCUS as mayor is to create a better future for our residents, businesses and the region as a whole.

An important part of achieving this is understanding and recognising that we are part of the broader Wide Bay region and of course the State of Queensland.

It is for that reason I was very pleased yesterday as chairman of the Wide Bay Regional Group of Councils to be able to meet with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, along with other Wide Bay mayors, to discuss general issues facing local government as well as have an opportunity to advocate for a stronger Gympie region.

The Gympie region will not necessarily achieve if the region and the state are not achieving overall.

Many of the issues we face are common to many Queensland local governments.

The former Carter Holt Harvey site.
Any opportunity to meet with the Premier to openly discuss these issues must therefore be taken.

It is for this reason I was delighted to have been presented with this opportunity yesterday.

Our region is continually evolving and our future success will leverage off our accessibility, affordability and liveability.

I consider it an important part of my role to forge strong links with both the State and Federal governments and work collaboratively with them at every possible opportunity.

For example, our relationship with the State Government and a joint problem-solving approach played a role in the recent success in ensuring the Carter Holt Harvey site remained operating.

This great outcome is one reason why I am optimistic about our economic future.

We must work together as a community to achieve a better future.

