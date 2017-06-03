'We must stand up and say something and let council know'

Letter to the Editor

CORBET'S have found a new home for their compost facility and truck depot on the corner of Mary Valley Link Rd and the Bruce Hwy.

Is it really necessary to dig up the Mary Valley as well and turn it in to concrete 24/7? A fact The Gympie Times article from June 2 fails to mention that the concrete batching plant is seeking approval for 24 hour operation. This is a rural area and the entry to the Mary Valley (hence the big Welcome sign), which values agriculture, tourism and the natural beauty of this region.

There is already plenty of gravel being extracted from the region, we don't need another quarry or concrete batching plant. Not to mention the excavating, blasting, dust, noise and visual eyesore that we all then have to put up with.

The Gympie community are given this brief opportunity called "public notification” to have their say about the development.

We all complain about council not listening to us, but this is one formal, legislated opportunity in which we can have our say. We must stand up and say something to let council know that we don't want a quarry or 24-hour concrete batch plant at the entry to our precious Mary Valley, so close to the river.

Responsible citizens of Gympie, we urge you to make a written objection to council about this development. Written submissions must be sent to council by June 12, 2017 and include your name, address, date, signature, reasons for objecting and be addressed to the Assessment Manager.

Like the Facebook group No Quarry Mary Valley for info and updates. The Mary Valley Community Group is hosting a meeting on Sunday, June 11, at 2.30pm at Amamoor Hall, come along and help protect the Mary Valley.

Emma Bennett,

Kybong.