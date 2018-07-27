We must do everything we can for our wildlife

These harrowing scenes are what workers from Gympie Wildlife Rescue Inc. deal with every week.

HEARING about - and seeing - innocent wildlife killed on our roads is always heartbreaking.

Gympie Wildlife Rescue Inc. President Tracey West was spot on when she said animal roadkill cases are "hard to stomach”, but I can't even begin to imagine what it must be like to attend these traumatic scenes on a weekly basis.

Kanagroos, Wallabies, Koalas, Possums and other beautiful creatures with broken backs, "smashed up” legs, blood issuing from their mouths and fear etched in their eyes.

Dead mothers with babies in their pouches, others with injuries so horrendous they cling to life only to be euthanised upon being rushed to Australia Zoo in the middle of the night.

"You come across animals who are in so much pain and so frightened you have to physically get on top of them to hold them still and euthanise them,” Tracey told me yesterday.

What truly awful images come to mind, and what devastating pictures to see - but it's important we continue to see them.

I commend Tracey and her team of 25 at GWR for their passion, dedication and courage on the job, and I feel for them whenever they must deal with losing animals they care for so much.

I also respect council's annual Environment Levy Community Grants program and their continued pledge to support not-for-profit community groups working tirelessly to preserve local wildlife and their habitat.

Hearing that council "recently engaged an independent consultant to review current environment frameworks ... and their effectiveness on local species” and are "working on an educational 'top ten most at risk threatened species in the region' campaign” is also encouraging, because we as a community need to do as much as we can to protect our animals.

Gympie has grown - and will continue to grow - so we need to make sure there's room in this developing region for our furry friends, too.

We must continue to support Gympie's wildlife rescue groups.

We must continue to work with and request our councillors in supporting environment and wildlife protection.

We must drive safely - and slowly - at times when animals are likely to be around.

It's for the good of our wildlife, and our future.