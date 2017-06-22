CONTROVERSY: Pauline Hanson has earned the ire of the public after she said children with disabilities were putting a strain on teachers and schools and should be educated separately.

Senator Hanson said disabled children in mainstream schools were holding their peers back because teachers had to spend more time helping them and less on others.

"These kids have a right to an education, by all means, but, if there are a number of them, these children should go into a special classroom and be looked after and given that special attention,” Senator Hanson said.

"Most of the time the teacher spends so much time on them they forget about the child who is straining at the bit and wants to go ahead in leaps and bounds in their education.

"That child is held back by those others, because the teachers spend time with them.”

Facebook users hit out at Senator Hanson, with the majority of them upset.

Yolanda Braithwaite questioned the Queensland politician's evidence to back her statement.

"As the parent of an autistic child, I can tell you; We live in a state of autism apartheid already. This will push the higher functioning kids on the spectrum out of mainstream education. By the way, where is her evidence?,” she said.

"This woman is an ignorant disgrace. I am totally incensed by her ridiculous claims that children with autism take time from other children. You have never been a teacher Ms Hanson. You would never have made it as a teacher with thoughts like this about children. I just wish you would go away forever,” Anna Donald said.

"I believe in many of Pauline's stances but not this. I believe the child's parents know their needs and abilities best and should choose either main stream or specialised schooling,” Della Bella said.

"I disagree with Pauline on this one, disappointed actually,” Judy Palmer said.

"Really! She wouldn't know the first thing about encouraging an inclusive society,” Bev Moro said.

"When will this idiot stop,” Trudy Lorbek-Kelly said.

Mat Rivette cut through the criticism and suggested something else.

"I think (she) meant to say was put them in one class room with a specialist teacher, wake up everyone,” he said.