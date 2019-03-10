Menu
We live 10km from Mary St, council has never done our road

by Letter to the Editor by Blue Fawn
10th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The council has never done our road

IN THE 30 years we have lived on Laurel Rd, Cr Smerdon's letter is the first time we have seen a positive attitude to our predicament.

We live 10km from the main street and the council has never done our road. It was done years ago but it was part of a state flood repair program. It is back to a shocking condition and is used daily by through traffic.

In the time we have been here we have had an ambulance unable to get to us and our car written off - we were at a complete halt with nowhere to go.

Over the 30 years we have had successive councils and they have all refused to do our roads, obviously the problem is institutional.

Excuses as to why the road cannot be done have been numerous and varied over the years and as a ratepayer we have found invalid. Thank you Cr Smerdon for stating the obvious.

Blue Flawn,

Veteran

Gympie Times

