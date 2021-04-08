$2500 reward offered for stolen puppy's return

Banksy was found missing from Wollongbar owners on Thursday April 1.

Banksy was found missing from Wollongbar owners on Thursday April 1.

A distraught Wollongbar couple was desperately searching the Northern Rivers for their missing four-month-old French bulldog.

Ashleigh Newton and Ben Brissa first noticed their puppy Banksy missing on Thursday April 1, only weeks after moving into their new house.

With their two other older French bulldogs untouched and two fences enclosing the pets, the owners feared the "quite valuable" puppy may have been stolen.

"There's 100 per cent no way the dog could have gotten out, it was torrentially raining and it's a four-month-old puppy," Mr Brissa said.

"Even if that did hypothetically happen, whoever has him now likely has no intention of giving him back."

The pair had taken to social media and offered up a $2500 reward for Banksy 's return but to no avail.

Lismore and Ballina police reports had also proved futile, according to Mr Brissa.

"I've never felt this bad in my life, there's nothing else we can really do, we've done everything," he said.

"We told police several times and essentially got told 'police don't look for lost puppies'."

Mr Brissa was urging anyone with information about the dog or knew of a friend with a new French bulldog puppy to come forward.

"My partner hasn't stopped crying in five days, "he said.

"We just want our baby home, we just miss him. We don't care about the money.

"He's just the most loveable dog and so friendly, he would have gone with anyone."

Banksy is microchipped with a full DNA profile.

If you have seen Banksy or know of his whereabouts contact Mr Brissa on 0431 595 016 or via Facebook.