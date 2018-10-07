SO MANY HELPERS: A herd of panicked cattle runs towards the flames in one of the more distressing images captured in the Woolooga fire.

SO MANY HELPERS: A herd of panicked cattle runs towards the flames in one of the more distressing images captured in the Woolooga fire. Renee Albrecht

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Woolooga bush fire September 2018

WE WOULD like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all the volunteers who helped during and after the fire.

Also, the people who supplied hay as well as fencing materials.

To the mustering team and cattle carriers. To Matt and Nina who generously donated their paddock for us to use, and to all those who assisted with the fencing and ongoing tasks.

Special thanks you to Cam Hawkins and his great mates, we don't know what we would have done without you.

Thank you to all.

Les, Colleen, Murray Gear and Gail Hawkins,

Woolooga

Woolooga fire 2018. Renee Albrecht

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Rates statement offensive and ludicrous

I TOTALLY agree with and congratulate Glen Hartwig on his letter on September 29.

It contains sentiments that need to be expressed to all levels of government.

However, I will comment on a couple of points.

Farmers cannot pass on the increased expenses incurred as a result of rate rises on top of those annual pay rises that the rest of the community just cannot survive without.

They just have to exist on less each year.

They have to mine their mine instead of maintaining it and leave that degraded land behind when they cannot take any more.

Councillors Mark McDonald, Bob Fredman, Hilary Smerdon, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Daryl Dodt and Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch at the council's budget meeting. Phil Coquerand

That land is then subdivided, which is very good for council's coffers; but that land is lost forever for food production.

Council's own published figures state that, despite being a minority of the population, rural ratepayers contribute 51 per cent of total revenue.

Therefore, to state that rural areas are being subsidised is not only offensive, but also ludicrous.

So, I will say again - congratulations Glen, we need more like you.

Greg Edwards,

Bells Bridge, Gympie

Keep reading for more letters to the editor

ENOUGH WITH THE CITY V COUNTRY

I REALLY wish our state MP, Tony Perrett, would stop his harping about "city elites” and how the ALP supposedly pander to them.

Doing so is about as ridiculous as Pauline Hanson getting out of a plane in Birdsville and pronouncing it "the real Australia”.

While they both play a fairly good "sentimental” game in the process they fail to offer any real solutions on how to manage what is the real Australia, for most Australians.

Shadow Emergency Services Minister Lachlan Millar, Shadow Minister for Child Safety and the Prevention of Domestic Violence, Stephen Bennett, Parliamentary Agriculture Committee deputy chair Pat Weir and Gympie MP Tony Perrett, who is Shadow Minister for Agriculture. Arthur Gorrie

In Mr Perrett's case he uses it to avoid the necessary planning his electorate deserves as much of it fast becomes part of the southeast corner he sees as our enemy rather than helping us integrate with it.

The "city elites” that are apparently being pandered to are in the main a lot of people stuck on an ever expanding rat wheel and many will tell you pretty straight that despite a lot of money being spent they're far from feeling pampered.

The real Australia for many is sitting, usually as a sole vehicle occupier, in lines of traffic, worrying about money and wondering if they'll ever be able to afford an Audi or similar, like the person next to them?

Of course there are city elites, just as there are country town elites.

The sums of money involved, like the influence they can affect, is commensurate with proximity to the seats of power and the size of projects but the system's much the same.

While the ALP literally has to play along with these elites or fear massive backlash and bad economic statistics it is largely the Liberals who have managed the overall agenda and perhaps Mr Perrett should have an earnest yarn with them before laying too much on the ALP?

Regardless of which lot are in government the southeast becoming as big a problem as Melbourne and Sydney will have to dealt with, it simply can't be ignored.

It will take money, as will Gympie's growth.

Distribution of wealth's a funny thing, when you talk about "elites”, but I don't imagine the real elites are the "elites” Mr Perrett speaks of.

He seems to be referring to those who work hard enough to be relatively comfortable but often don't wish to give away total power when it comes to leaving something other than a scorched earth for future generations.

Just sensible people who Mr Perrett derides, often by branding them "greenies”.

We're very lucky living where we do, still removed from the rat wheel to a large degree. But with every new house (and homeless) and every extra tourist we're getting closer to it.

There's nothing to be gained in preparation for what comes at us by our MP's habit of 'us versus them' and his 1980's style city versus country attitude.

There's nothing pro-active in cheap points scoring and there's no leadership in taking the populist way out, cringing into country mode when more and more of our population are living a local version of a city or coastal life.

Enough about the "city elites” already. Where's the plans for avoiding the mess they need to fix becoming our town's future too?

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket

What's next to discover?

I THINK everyone would agree that the first significant discovery was when Adam found that Eve was a girl.

Fire would have to be a hot chance for important, wouldn't it?

Whether the earth is round or flat I'm still not convinced - doesn't cause most of us too much concern.

The wheel? Yes! The steam engine and others, electricity, radio, telephone, guns, boats, planes, could go on...

I suppose the obvious in "modern times" is the computer. I don't understand them, but they seem to have taken on and are quite popular. And their sidekicks like iPhones and I don't know what else.

But nobody can convince me that the most important, world shaking, outstanding, surprising discovery of recent times is - well hang on a bit.

It has affected the lives of so many people, from international actors and entertainers, politicians, athletes and is currently threatening others so look out!

Rolf Harris, Bill Cosby, Barnaby Joyce....

Apparently, a new word has to be invented (don't think this word is in the bible).

It can be criminal, incurring prison time, career destroying, church demolishing, and there seems to be no limit to how long ago. Inappropriate, paedophilic, consensual, abusive and has taken over the media.

Sex of course!

When was it discovered? Same Sex, I have run out of ink.

Richard Channell,

Kandanga

Farmers afraid to speak out on drought

LOCAL Drought Committees across Queensland will be too scared to speak up for farmers after the shock sacking of the Western Downs LDC by Labor Agriculture Minister Mark Furner.

Minister Furner decided to shoot the messenger by axing the Western Downs LDC after its members - one of whom had served on the committee for 35 years - voted unanimously for the area to be drought-declared.

The Minister ignored their recommendation and has allowed only part of the Western Downs to be officially drought-declared.

Sacking a local drought committee simply because you disagree with their interpretation of their own local region is an absolute insult to our farming communities right across the state.

To put it bluntly, the Minster didn't hear what he wanted to hear so he threw his toys out of the cot and fired everyone involved.

If Labor can do this to Western Downs, it can do it to any other region.

By intimidating LDCs, Labor plans to make it harder for communities to get on the drought-affected list. This means farmers and communities will be starved of assistance.

Regional communities, already hurting from this extended dry, certainly don't need this.

The bungled drought response is more proof this Labor Government is only focused on southeast Queensland.

The Liberal National Party continues to call for a complete state-wide audit of our regional drought declarations.

It's time for Minister Furner to direct all our LDCs to meet again and provide immediate advice on the deteriorating seasonal conditions affecting our communities.

If they're lucky, the Minister may listen this time.

Tony Perrett,

LNP Shadow Agriculture Minister

Credit where credit is due

I LIKE to give credit where credit is due. Llew O'Brien likes to pat himself on the back and take credit for the Banking Royal Commission.

It all sounds great upfront, until you do your research. The person who was the main driving force behind the Banking Royal Commission was Pauline Hanson.

Without her persistence we would never have got the Banking Royal Commission, well done Pauline.

Llew O'Brien and other Nationals jumped on the back of her persistence to play political games and take the credit.

The same thing is happening with the 10c a litre for milk.

My wife went into Woolworths the other day to do her shopping and over the speaker staff said "3 litre bottle of milk was now $3.30 and 30 cents was going to the farmers".

Which, quite frankly, is not true. I have a video on my Facebook of the farmer who was the instigator of 10 cent a litre milk, who states that he is only going to get 1 cent of the 10 cent extra we pay for a litre of milk.

My question is: where is the government that is supposed to be looking out for our interests?

Where is Llew O'Brien, whose government is now in power?

Why isn't Llew, who was an ex-law enforcer, enforcing the law?

Why is a major company allowed to deceive its customers and be propagated on a MP's Facebook and nothing gets done?

When you go to Llew O'Brien's Facebook page he is giving himself a pat on the back for getting the 10 cent a litre milk, which quite clearly (not right).

Do your research.

Tim Jerome,

Traveston

Child safety services here better funded

HOW could Mr Bennett (The Gympie Times, October 2, 2018) get it so wrong. If this is the best the LNP can do we are in big trouble.

He claimed that the Palaszczuk government was not implementing the Carmody inquiry recommendations for Child Safety.

Yet Child Safety staff in Gympie this very week underwent training in regard to further implementing the reform changes.

They have been progressively implementing the changes over the last several years.

The Palaszczuk government is finalising yet another tranche of changes to the Child Protection Act in response to the Carmody report.

The Palaszczuk government has funded a new domestic violence service in Gympie, one that is not a branch office of Maroochydore.

They have also funded Act for Kids to work with families before they become involved in the child protection system, as well as other services that assist families.

As part of the reforms, Gympie has an active Local Level Alliance which assists services to work together to meet the particular needs of children in the Gympie region.

Clearly it is Mr Bennett of the LNP who has left Child Safety "unattended".

Under the Palaszczuk government the Carmody recommendations are being implemented and services in Gympie are being better funded.

John Barker,

Poinciana Lane

AFL must respect its core base

THE AFL really is a brilliant success.

However, the real issue with that success is that it has not respected its core base - the individual, loyal members of individual AFL clubs (along with such a huge, percentage of Aussie Rules followers Australia wide), resulting in a new generation of loyalty now unfolding.

The AFL can be seen to have a shallow corporate alliance, insincere international connections, deliberate relinquishment of historical context and a desire to be a law unto themselves.

Which player wants to be a part of this?

When that question has been answered you will, know your new fan base.

Howard Hutchins,

Chirnside Pk, Victoria

Where are the parents?

CHILD protection? What of public protection? Young criminals, mostly school dropouts, in pairs or with gang connections, are challenging our law and order systems, running amok in our communities with virtual impunity and because of their ages, "untouchable".

Government child protection policies need to be revised in accordance with public opinions.

Breaking and entering with violence, stealing cars, with knives their weapons of choice readily available, they create havoc.

The banning of police chases is now giving them an open licence to run from the police and wreck their expensive cars of choice.

When it comes to taking responsibility for their repeated illegal actions, they are let off with warnings, given more chances to continue their lives of crime.

Incarceration only hardens their resolve for infamy.

Media attention only exacerbates this issue of craving for notoriety.

Higher car insurance premiums are the direct result to the public.

A mounting human toll, on the run, crashing into police cars, injuring innocent bystanders, or ruining property is of little concern to these recalcitrants.

Where are the parents?

Who takes responsibility for under-aged young criminals when it comes to damages which have to be paid for?

We rarely see courts demanding costs from parents of these young offenders.

Parents who abdicate their responsibilities for their under-age children, need to pay the price to victims, to satisfy legal ramifications.

Child crime is costing us all in terms of the high cost of incarcerating of young offenders, police chases, damage to property, higher premiums and assaulting their victims.

Authorities and schools need to give parents of out-of-control children at risk more support,rather than allowing these teens drop out, to runaway with Centrelink subsidising their rebellion.

Government policies are colluding with and exacerbating under-age crime, at a great cost to society.

E. Rowe,

Marcoola