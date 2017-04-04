WIDGEE CREEK: James Thomas said the Widgee Creek on Jensen Rd flowed well over the bridge near his macadamia farm.

FARMERS and landowners have reported healthy levels within dams and streams servicing their properties providing a good respite from the recent dry.

Graham Engeman said most farms had benefited from last week's rainfall and missed the damage other regions suffered.

"We dodged a bullet, didn't we,” he said.

"We are fresh in all the creeks that I know of, without any damage.

"Our place is bloody good. There's a lot of growth for winter

"Most of the dams I know of, the people who had them empty are now near full.”

Widgee macadamia farmer James Thomas said he received around 120mm last Thursday.

"I don't think we have had too much wash but my dam has had a nice in-flow,” he said,

He reported Widgee Creek flooded with around 2m of water over the bridge at Jensen Rd.

"Just need it to dry a bit now as we have a huge amount of nuts on the ground,” Mr Thomas said.