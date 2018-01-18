Menu
We do not support weakening of John Howard's tough gun laws

"LABOR SCARE CAMPAIGN”: Opposition leader Deb Frecklington and Gympie MP Tony Perrett present a united front on gun laws.
by Shelley Strachan

STATE Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington and Gympie MP Tony Perrett rejected State Government claims yesterday that the LNP supported US- style gun laws.

"Community safety must always come first,” Mrs Frecklington said in response to the allegation from Police Minister Mark Ryan.

"We don't support US-style gun laws, full stop,” she said.

"Any suggestion to the contrary is just another dishonest campaign from Labor.

"We do not support any weakening of John Howard's tough gun laws.”

Mr Perrett said the latest claims from Mr Ryan were "absolute rubbish” and "another scare campaign from Labor”.

"Unlike Labor, we support stronger penalties for gun crime and more resources for police,” he said.

"We support instant background checks.

"Labor needs to focus on cracking down on criminals who break the law and put community safety at risk.”

Topics:  deb frecklington gun control gun laws gympie politics tony perrett

