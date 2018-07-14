Menu
WHAT A FEELING: The Gympie Times sports reporter Rebecca Singh is over the moon with news Thurston will visit Gympie in December.
WE DID IT: 'No surprise we knew you were going to succeed'

Rebecca Singh
14th Jul 2018 2:24 PM
OPINION: A picture says a thousand words and the one above just shows my excitement.

After finding out Johnathan Thurston was coming to Gympie, I only had about four hours' sleep on Thursday night.

It was one of the best feelings in the world, knowing The Gympie Times' hard work had paid off.

After finding out the news of JT, my Dad was the first person I told he said: "Rebec congrats on getting Thurston to Gympie. But no surprise we knew you were going to succeed.”

Finding out the articles I have written throughout the campaign have been read by the legendary man himself is incredible.

WE DID IT: Johnathan Thurston could not say no.
I doubt my excitement will settle and now the countdown is on to his appearance in Gympie on Monday, December 10.

This will definitely be a career highlight. We got JT here.

Tickets are in three options $49, $99 or a $199 meet and greet ticket (professional photo with JT post show).

Buy tickets at www.majoreventscompany.com/shows.

    Local Partners