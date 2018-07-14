WE DID IT: JT is coming to Gympie

HE'S COMING: Johnathan Thurston could not say no.

NRL legend Johnathan Thurston has been won over and will head to Gympie on December 10.

When asked if he would come to Gympie, JT said "how could I say no".

"I'm very excited to be coming to the Gympie Civic Centre. Can't wait to see you all there," he said.

"I'm proud to announce we are adding Gympie to the national schedule for my show An Evening with Johnathan Thurston."

The Gympie Times started its Bring JT to Gympie campaign on Wednesday, June 6, because we found out JT was coming to Caloundra.

Gympie, the town that saved Queensland and the man that has saved Queensland many time on the field - it's the perfect match.

Gympie's passion for rugby league outweighs the Sunshine Coast and it just was not fair that JT go there and miss the Gold City.

We started the campaign with an editorial explaining what a visit from JT would mean to the Gympie community and the top 10 reasons JT could not go past Gympie.

We interviewed the Gympie Devils juniors, who shared their favourite things about JT.

It was not just the youth; the councillors and the Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said it was an opportunity that could not be missed by JT.

We made a list of the five things JT had to do while he came to Gympie and the Melawondi Spring Retreat in the Mary Valley invited JT to stay during his time in Gympie.

From humble beginnings, JT rose through the ranks to become arguably the most influential player in rugby league's 108-year history.

Tickets are in three options $49, $99 or a $199 meet and greet ticket (professional photo with JT post show).

Tickets can be bought now online at http://www.majoreventscompany.com/shows.