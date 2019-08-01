We celebrate the best sportsmen and women in Gympie region

VICTORIOUS: The Gympie Devils defeated the Maroochydore Swans in the semi-final.

HAPPY Thursday everyone!

It's Ashes time baby. The thrilling finish to the World Cup and we have a second stanza of the battle between Australia and England.

I still can't believe Starcy's (Mitchell Starc) controversial axing and opting for Victorian paceman James Pattinson instead. Lets hope the selectors have got that right.

Australia's Mitchell Starc appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Thursday, July 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Aijaz Rahi

Healy warns bowlers must 'perform or perish'

Do you know a local sporting talent?

Gympie Muster 2018 Josh Preston. Renee Albrecht

Josh Preston has interviewed one of the nominees, have a look at the great video and read about which athletes have been selected as our Player of the Week.

The biggest dilemma for me tonight is going to be trying to watch both the Ashes and the North Queensland Cowboys taking on the Wests Tigers. Both games start within 10 minutes of each other.

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 12: Coen Hess of the Cowboys is tackled during the round five NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Melbourne Storm at 1300SMILES Stadium on April 12, 2019 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images) Ian Hitchcock

Durko's dissections: NRL previews for Round 20

As I get my vocal cords up for tonight, there is also plenty to cheer about locally in Gympie.

What a great game it was. Philippe Coquerand

The Devils women have secured a place in the Maudsley Excavations Women's Cup grand final.

You might have seen my colleague Phil Coquerand on the sideline at Jack Stokes on Sunday snapping photos of the game.

Gympie Times Staff Philippe Coquerand. Renee Albrecht

Like usual Gympie is punching above its weight in many sports.

Gympie Hammers - Hammers women's halfback Georgia Zemanek and Colts fullback Brae McAllister, 17. Bec Singh

The Hammers Colts and women head to Noosa this Sunday for their semi-finals.

With games played typically on a Saturday, the Sunday roster was a bit of a surprise.

The talent pool for the Gympie Hammers is growing.

Hammers flyhalf takes step towards professional career. Bec Singh

Happy reading to you all and have a great weekend.

Bec Singh is ready for the NRL to kick off . Renee Albrecht

If you spot us at any events, rock up and say hello.

Cheers everyone!