We celebrate the best sportsmen and women in Gympie region
HAPPY Thursday everyone!
It's Ashes time baby. The thrilling finish to the World Cup and we have a second stanza of the battle between Australia and England.
I still can't believe Starcy's (Mitchell Starc) controversial axing and opting for Victorian paceman James Pattinson instead. Lets hope the selectors have got that right.
Do you know a local sporting talent?
The Gympie Times want to celebrate our local athletes from all sports and walks of life. Email us at sport@gympietimes.com with the name and contact details of someone you think we need to be writing about.
Josh Preston has interviewed one of the nominees, have a look at the great video and read about which athletes have been selected as our Player of the Week.
The biggest dilemma for me tonight is going to be trying to watch both the Ashes and the North Queensland Cowboys taking on the Wests Tigers. Both games start within 10 minutes of each other.
As I get my vocal cords up for tonight, there is also plenty to cheer about locally in Gympie.
The Devils women have secured a place in the Maudsley Excavations Women's Cup grand final.
You might have seen my colleague Phil Coquerand on the sideline at Jack Stokes on Sunday snapping photos of the game.
Just in case you missed it there is a great gallery of shots on our website HERE.
Like usual Gympie is punching above its weight in many sports.
The Hammers Colts and women head to Noosa this Sunday for their semi-finals.
With games played typically on a Saturday, the Sunday roster was a bit of a surprise.
The talent pool for the Gympie Hammers is growing.
Happy reading to you all and have a great weekend.
If you spot us at any events, rock up and say hello.
Cheers everyone!