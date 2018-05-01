We can't treat students like they're computers

Why do we treat education like an upgrade system?

Why do we treat education like an upgrade system? Pexels

GOING backwards can be a fun and dizzying trip, but not when our children are involved.

The news that we have "failed a generation” should cause everyone to stop and really think about what we want our children to be, and how we get there.

We've been happy to pump endless amounts of money into a problem in the belief there is a perfect amount to fix it, a common government solution.

Yes, money is good; but what's the point of, say, buying a litre of unleaded petrol if your car is made to run on diesel?

So why do we follow the same logic with schooling? That of spending on something which may not be what our children need?

In the process, we have placed our teachers in an impossible position, burying them in waves of curriculum requirements with the same logic as throwing a drowning man an anchor.

It seems we now think of school as an end product; we place our children in one end of the machine and they are spat out the other end with the ultimate Windows upgrade.

But not all of our children run on Windows. Some are Mac, some are Linux, and we cannot continue to try installing the same software onto every device.

What's the point in installing Einstein 2.0 if the student is built for Picasso or Mozart?