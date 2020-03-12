Michiel Pratt says the council has to be run as a business, and the region cannot sustain the expenditure of the past few years.

WHEN it comes to moving Gympie Regional Council forward candidate Michiel Pratt said it should be a case of business as usual.

“It’s got to be run as a business; we cannot sustain the level of recklessness that’s been occurring … in the last term of government,” Mr Pratt said.

The Division 3 candidate, a businessman with a background in finance and having worked for state and local governments in the past, said the some of the choices made over the past term were wanting.

“I look at how this has been run and you just shake your head,” he said.

Michiel Pratt wants a seat on the next Gympie Regional Council.

“I understand the workings of the council and the workings of state government, and I just think the process is broken in this area at the moment.”

“We’ve become too far removed from the people.”

He hoped to win the seat standing on an election platform of “honesty, accountability, and transparency”.

“I think the council to date has been very secretive in a lot of the decisions they’re making. We need to become closer to the people.”

“There needs to be a major focus on jobs, what we do when the bypass comes into place.”