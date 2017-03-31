31°
News

We asked and the sky delivered

Shelley Strachan | 31st Mar 2017 5:47 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RAIN rain rain!

We asked for it and the skies delivered.

Now we wait and see what the Mary River does.

The vibe yesterday afternoon among the inner city businesses that are among the first to get inundated in a river flood was quiet confidence that if the Mary does rise, it won't be by too much.

Let's hope they're right.

All that lovely rain without the destruction and economic and emotional impact of a flood would be a perfect outcome.

Authorities scrambled into action yesterday morning when the non-event they were anticipating turned out for many parts of the south-east to be quite a significant weather event.

That's the thing about mother nature; she's fickle.

Changes her mind, changes direction and changes intensity in an almost wilful display of "unpredictability”.

Least reckless to err on the side of caution.

On a brighter note, hopefully our farmers are now feeling quite confident and are positioned much better going into winter.

It's hard to fathom that just a couple of weeks ago this region was on its knees praying for rain.

In the past week various parts of the region have had more than 150mm of rain. A lovely start to autumn.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie editorial editorial comment gympie weather

UPDATE: Mary River 8.8m and rising

UPDATE: Mary River 8.8m and rising

Ex-cyclone Debbie departs but not before spawning a severe storm which brought down trees and destroyed shed in some parts of the region

Deep with memories

END OF AN ERA: Jan Mulholland at the Gympie memorial pool in its final week of being open.

Pool holds nostaliga

Council eyes development of Memorial Park heritage plan

Heritage protection is back in the council's sights.

Heritage protection "imperative”, council told.

Boy, 12, viciously bullied on school bus

PROTECT MY BOY: Bay mum Tarsha Esteves has turned to the police to protect her son Kyle, 12, from severe bullying.

Kyle was 'choked, kicked and pulled over the seats', his mum says.

Local Partners

Landcare 'ticking along quite well'

THE past year at Gympie Landcare was described by president Ernie Rider as "ticking along quite well” and going slowly forward.

Kindness of strangers saves Gympie mum of three

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Madi Jeffery and her partner Jack Corbet have opened their home for a Gympie mum in need.

Homeless family finds place to stay

Gympie's weekend gig guide: What's on?

GIGGING: Brad Rodgers will playing around Gympie this week.

Live entertainment around Gympie this weekend.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Gympie girl power sends visitor numbers through roof

One of the more popular destinations for women visiting the Gympie region is Cooloola Berries.

Visitor numbers surge by 65% in the Gympie region

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

AS THE premiere for the new season of Game of Thrones draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers of what’s to come.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Gympie's weekend gig guide: What's on?

GIGGING: Brad Rodgers will playing around Gympie this week.

Live entertainment around Gympie this weekend.

Step up and try clogging

FUN FOR ALL AGES: Some of the beginners group are Claire Bailey, Angie Troy-McClellan, Andrea Troy, Bella Rosi and Jenny Neal.

What's clogging? Read on and find out.

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

need 2 pinch yourself!

19 Farleys Lane, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Wow! Wow and WOW!! That surely sums up this stunning four bedroom, two bathroom split level home of epic proportions. So if you are looking for a very nice home...

want 2 own a really nice home!

11 Lyden Court, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $355,000!

Looking for just a really NICE home, in a really NICE area with a really NICE outlook and for a really NICE price? Then you will not be disappointed with this...

Prepared to be wowed!

92 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON SITE...

Welcome to 92 Old Maryborough Road Gympie, beautifully renovated home so close to the CBD with so much on offer! Featuring open plan kitchen, living and dining...

top location! priced 2 sell!

14 Cullinane Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $230,000!

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

hard 2 beat!

9 Gene Court, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 4 $289,000!

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! This property is just great! Great home, great location, great outlook, great price. Looking for just a great...

want 2 be different!

38 Old Veteran Road, Veteran 4570

3 2 4 $429,000!

Every now and then you come across a property that is just a bit different from the rest, stands out from the crowd, and has you saying to yourself now I like the...

THE PRICE IS RIGHT!

14 Araluen Terrace, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 1 $245,000

This well-built besser block home is situated on a 870m2 allotment just a short stroll to the local convenience store and close to schools and sporting fields etc.

priced 2 sell! owners need 2 go!

9 Serena Court, Monkland 4570

House 4 2 2 $350,000!

Upstairs, downstairs, inside, outside, front yard, back yard, this stylish modern Queenslander style home has living options and space absolutely everywhere to...

a great place 2 own!

173 Lawson Road, Jones Hill 4570

3 1 7 $325,000!

Looking for just a really nice, neat, complete home and parcel of land to escape to, and then just sit back relax and enjoy the good life? Well if it is, then this...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!