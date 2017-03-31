We asked and the sky delivered

RAIN rain rain!

We asked for it and the skies delivered.

Now we wait and see what the Mary River does.

The vibe yesterday afternoon among the inner city businesses that are among the first to get inundated in a river flood was quiet confidence that if the Mary does rise, it won't be by too much.

Let's hope they're right.

All that lovely rain without the destruction and economic and emotional impact of a flood would be a perfect outcome.

Authorities scrambled into action yesterday morning when the non-event they were anticipating turned out for many parts of the south-east to be quite a significant weather event.

That's the thing about mother nature; she's fickle.

Changes her mind, changes direction and changes intensity in an almost wilful display of "unpredictability”.

Least reckless to err on the side of caution.

On a brighter note, hopefully our farmers are now feeling quite confident and are positioned much better going into winter.

It's hard to fathom that just a couple of weeks ago this region was on its knees praying for rain.

In the past week various parts of the region have had more than 150mm of rain. A lovely start to autumn.