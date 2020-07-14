Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison Announces Suspension Of Extradition Policy With Hong Kong
Prime Minister Scott Morrison Announces Suspension Of Extradition Policy With Hong Kong
Letters to the Editor

We aren't all Victorians now, we are Queenslanders

14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DID Scott Morrison really try to tell us that "we are all Victorians now" in his National cabinet speech July 8 as Melbourne goes into lockdown.

Sorry PM, we are Queenslanders. Remember when we closed our borders and you said the border closure was unnecessary. 

You even had the NSW Premier voicing complaints about our border closure. For some reason, the rest of Australia weren't all Queenslanders then.

Closure of WA and NT borders were also criticised but amazingly there was no problem about closed borders in Liberal states such as SA and Tasmania.

Comments like this cause divisiveness between our states and blurs the line between politics and the health and welfare of our fellow Australians.

R. DWYER, Kearneys Spring

letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘If you call the police you’re going to die’

        premium_icon ‘If you call the police you’re going to die’

        News Gympie woman pulls a knife, beats and threatens to kill her mother while children wait in car

        Last of council’s old guard looks to be on the way out

        premium_icon Last of council’s old guard looks to be on the way out

        News Mystery surrounds future of two remaining members of Gympie council’s old...

        56yo mum abused police, hampered search for wanted man

        premium_icon 56yo mum abused police, hampered search for wanted man

        News The Gympie woman had to be handcuffed on ground after abusing police, yelling ‘f...

        We’re still here: how to contact your journalists

        premium_icon We’re still here: how to contact your journalists

        News The Gympie Times news team is still working around the clock to bring you all the...