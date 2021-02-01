‘We are so proud’: Farmer and Sun is Gympie’s favourite cafe

Cafe by Farmer and Sun has been voted Gympie's favourite cafe this year. Congratulations!

The Gympie Times and Matt Preston put the call out for the Best Cafe in Gympie two weeks ago and the local knowledge poured in, with a long list of finalists for readers to vote on to be declared Gympie's favourite cafe.

And that winner for 2021 is Cafe by Farmer and Sun, the hugely popular family-run cafe at the Southside Town Centre attached to the fruit and produce store also run by the Waugh family - who grow much of the produce on their own farm - Farmer and Sun.

The Waughs were over the moon to hear their beloved cafe had been voted Gympie's favourite in our online poll run over the past two weeks.

Sharla Watson of Farmer and Sun on her parents farm in Glastonbury loves promoting the Gympie region's fresh produce.

"We are so proud!" owner Sharla Watson said on hearing the news.

"At Cafe by Farmer and Sun our amazing team of 20+ staff work together seven days a week to create a relaxing atmosphere where you can come to enjoy a great cup of coffee, and real home made food," she said.

"This wouldn't be possible without the great local produce the Gympie region has to offer."

Sharla said that when making a great cup of coffee, it's not just about working on and perfecting your recipe, it's about the love and art that goes into each cup.

"We are lucky enough to have grown such a great array of talented baristas that we call our team," she said

"Our secret to success is to keep striving.

"Over the last 5 years we have built such a strong, positive and hard working team.

"Our success wouldn't be possible without their commitment and passion.

"A huge thanks goes to the continued support from our customers and family in the Gympie Region, we wouldn't be where we are today without your support!"