'We are sick of violence': Gympie magistrate's ruling

ONE PUNCH KILLS: A Gympie magistrate has imposed a jail sentence for a one-punch assault at Tin Can Bay.

THERE was no alternative to jail for a man who pleaded guilty to a needless and unprovoked one-punch assault on a Tin Can Bay teenager, Gympie magistrate M Baldwin said on Monday.

"We are sick to the back teeth of the violence young people are spreading in the community,” she said, adding that alcohol was no excuse.

She recalled the names a several young people killed as an accidental result of one-punch assaults.

"It's not normal. It's not acceptable,” she said.

The court was told Rory Ethan Livesley had struck trouble after "playfully hitting on” the boy's mother at an after-pub drinks session on June 14.

This had led to a dispute involving Livesley, the woman and her partner.

Livesley, 22, of Tin Can Bay, told police this had probably led to his being evicted from the party and falling down the stairs "due to his intoxication.”

He then became verbally abusive, including to the boy, 16, who had gone out "to see if everything was OK.”

The boy asked Livesley why he was insulting him and Livesley punched him in the side of the face with a closed right fist, causing "pain, bruising, swelling and headache,” police said.

The child was probably the only person present not affected by alcohol and was probably the most responsible person there,” the police prosecutor told the court.

Livesley's solicitor said Livesley had become heavily intoxicated, was hazy about the circumstances, felt remorseful and was happy to pay compensation.

"He was out with a friend and obviously drank too much,” the solicitor said.

Mrs Baldwin said too many young people had died as a result of being punched once. Plenty of cricketers had been hit in the head with cricket balls, but Phillip Highes had been hit in the wrong place and died, she said.

"You could have been here charged with manslaughter and be looking at 10 to 15 years in jail.

"There are a lot of people in jail scratching their heads and saying they don't remember what they did.

"The community doesn't want violence, doesn't want drunken violence and doesn't want anyone being killed by one punch.”

She sentenced Livesley to four months jail, suspended for two years and ordered him to pay $1200 compensation to his victim.