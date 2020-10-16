HE IS a local larrikin, husband, father of three, quick with a joke and always ready to have a chat or a crack at anything, and now he is Queensland’s Apprentice of the Year.

Adam Cross was earlier today presented with the prestigious 2020 Queensland Apprentice of the Year in Glass Glazing award by AGWA board member Wayne Cook, who travelled from Brisbane to Gympie to present the award - COVID-19 put a stop the usual gala awards night where Adam would have received his honour.

Posted on the Facebook page of Gympie Glazing Works today was this proud message: “We are pretty damn proud of you mate, you deserve it and you earned this”.

This is not Adam’s first rodeo.

AGWA board member Wayne Cook presents Gympie man Adam Cross with his award for winning Queensland Apprentice of the Year in Glass and Glazing.

In July last year, Adam won the Queensland Best Residential Installation Award at the Queensland Design and Industry awards. At the time he was a second year glass and glazing apprentice at the Eagle Farm TAFE.

Adam Cross from Gympie Glazing Works when he won the Queensland Residential Installion Award.

In 2018, Adam and his teammates entertained us with their courageous efforts in television show and test of strength and skill, Australian Spartan, making it to the semi finals.

He was nominated for Gympie’s Top Coach last year, is a talented soccer player and has regularly made the list of Gympie 20 most influential people in sport.

Congratulations Crossy!