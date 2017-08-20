23°
We are not homophobic, but...

Letter to the Editor by John and Jenny Cameron | 20th Aug 2017 5:31 AM
　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　Letter to the Editor

THE same sex marriage debate is hardly the most pressing issue facing this country right now, but you could be forgiven for thinking that it is more important than the rapidly rising national debt, homelessness, crippling power price rises and many more issues.

The article by Arthur Gorrie, and the opinion piece by Frances Klein (The Gympie Times, August 9) leaves us in no doubt that they see a yes vote on same sex marriage as of absolute importance.

Ms Klein even suggests that we are in the dark ages because it is still not allowed.

She also argues that by allowing the people to vote (democracy) it is somehow parading the rights of homosexuals through the streets. Sort of like the Gay Mardi Gras we suppose.

It doesn't seem to worry those people.　

But worse still, Bruce Devereaux loudly proclaims that anyone who disagrees with him is a bigot.

Really?

Sounds like the pot calling the kettle black.

Does Mr Devereaux call his children bigots when they disagree with his opinions?

Anyone who knows us knows that we are not homophobic.

However, on the issue of marriage, we refuse to vote for it unless our questions and concerns are addressed.

Most people don't like to be bullied.

If supporters of the yes vote are so sure they have the numbers, why are they so against letting Australians have their say?

Why not support a rational debate?　

John & Jenny Cameron,

'Woop Woop'

Lagoon Pocket

Gympie Times

Topics:  gay letters letters to the editor marriage equality same sex marriage

