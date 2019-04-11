Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
We are not addressing the issue of climate change
We are not addressing the issue of climate change
Your Story

Animals jump off climate change cliff as we do nothing

bmuir
by
11th Apr 2019 11:17 AM

It's a shocking image to be privy to; watching a walrus climb a rock cliff... and then fall to its death.

This is footage that was featured in the Netflix documentary, Our Planet, and it is happening, because of climate change.

These desperate marine animals are driven away from their natural habitats and, as a consequence, are trying to adapt to shelter elsewhere. Disturbingly, they are falling to their death as a result.

The only thing sadder than this footage are people (namely politicians) who think we should maintain the status quo so power, money and economies are buoyant at the detriment to our planet.

When the errors of our ways are not addressed, and those responsible are not held to account, we have lost our humanity.

More Stories

Show More
climate change our planet

Top Stories

    Father gets jail time for torture, killing of helpless son

    premium_icon Father gets jail time for torture, killing of helpless son

    Crime A Queensland father who brutally tortured and killed his helpless 21-month-old son has been sentenced to jail.

    • 11th Apr 2019 11:09 AM
    Gympie uni student a top sportsman and academic medal winner

    premium_icon Gympie uni student a top sportsman and academic medal winner

    News He has spent time working with the Sunny Coast Lightning this year

    • 11th Apr 2019 10:51 AM
    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Politics There are 16 seats that will be key to whether LNP can hold on

    IT’S ON: Scott Morrison tipped to call election

    premium_icon IT’S ON: Scott Morrison tipped to call election

    Politics The PM is expected to the pull the trigger for a May 18 election