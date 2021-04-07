‘We are no longer allowed to reason or think for ourselves’

Traveston resident Tim Jerome says people are not allowed to reason, analyse or think for ourselves in this new world-wide government controlling age.

Traveston resident Tim Jerome says people are not allowed to reason, analyse or think for ourselves in this new world-wide government controlling age.

Letter to the Editor

We are not allowed to reason, analyse or think for ourselves in this new worldwide government controlling age.

Anyone who thinks otherwise is being delusional and is very easily coerced, led and manipulated by the rich who want manipulative control.

The rich who control the media (what we see and hear) are controlling the gullible, naive masses.

People are willing to forfeit and sell that which should be considered important and dear.

Something which is the right of every human being, and that something is our free will or the right to think, reason, and make choices for ourselves.

Naive people around the world are willing to sell their health, potential health and the health of the vulnerable to the rich for money.

BONUS: Your chance to win $20k with free Courier Mail subscription

People around the world are willing to buy or accept the government lie regarding the safe use of the COVID vaccinations to keep their possessions and jobs rather than use their reasoning brains to see what the rich are doing to manipulate governments and the masses for their own profits.

Is this virus real? The answer is yes. The problem is not the reality of the virus, the problem for every human being is what is taking place by the rich who are using a bad situation to control the masses and line their own pockets.

The monetary system as we know it is going to crash.

Anyone with a bit of a reasoning thinking brain could and can see the writing on the wall in regard to the failing monetary system worldwide.

Failing monetary systems and rising debt across the globe pose a serious threat to the future of humanity, Mr Jerome says. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The rich have manipulated the monetary system for every fibre of its worth. But you can only manipulate and prop up a failing monetary system for so long.

With the stock market which is trillions and trillions of dollars over-inflated; you can only sell this lie for so long before it comes tumbling down.

The banking system which is financed and operates by money that really does not exist will only hold up for so long.

The fact that people are in so much personal debt that it would be impossible for them to ever repay the debt has come to a head.

The fact people are in more personal debt than they could ever pay has to come to a head, Mr Jerome says.

The fact that every government around the world are in massive, impossible to pay back debt should be a warning sign to the thinking person.

The rich are smarter than the dummies that they control and manipulate. Money rules the world.

If you don’t know this fact, then it is time to wake up. The rich who control money rule this world. They have been ruling through governments around the world since this world became an industrialised, modern and commercial identity.

There have always been manipulators and greedy people in every society but today we have it on a worldwide scale.

This is the massive problem for humanity.

Tim Jerome,

Traveston

Email your Letters to the Editor to shelley.strachan@news.com.au