THE parents of Tristan Sik, who was seriously injured when he was struck by a car on his push bike in Rainbow Beach last month, are praying for a miracle.

Scans this week revealed the 13-year-old has a severe brain injury, leaving his family in limbo as they wait by his hospital bed daily, not knowing what they will face when he wakes from his coma.

It has been four weeks since Tristan suffered serious trauma when he collided with a four wheel drive on a Rainbow Beach street, his helmet and emergency services saving his life before he was flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Tristan underwent surgery for multiple fractures and had a switch inserted into his brain to reduce swelling.

He has remained in a coma since, with doctors eventually removing sedation.

Tristan Sik Contributed

Tristan's mother Carolyn Elder said her son's most recent progress was him breathing on his own for six hours earlier in the week.

"We still have quite a grim prognosis for the future with the extent of the injury to Trist's brain,” Ms Elder said.

"We are hoping and praying for a miracle.”

The emotional roller- coaster has taken its toll on Ms Elder, though those by her side said the mother, who has three children younger than Tristan, remained positive, strong and inspirational.

Ms Elder described the days of tears, the whimsical conversations of children in the hospital, and most of all the tremendous support shown by the community

Good wishes covering the walls of Tristan's intensive care unit at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital. Contributed

Tristan has shown signs of responsiveness, such as squeezing his mother's hand when he hears lullabies from his childhood, and Ms Elder is still asking for prayers to improve her son's level of consciousness.

His intensive care unit walls are filled with cards and messages from friends, family and Gympie's Victory College school community dedicated to the "beautiful, caring, smart and adventurous” boy that is in everyone's prayers.