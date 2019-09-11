Menu
Cattle belonging to Garry Mooring gather during feeding in Louth, Australia. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
Letters to the Editor

We are damned without more dams

11th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

 

AUSTRALIA is dying from the inside outwards.

About 40 years ago, Bob Katter proposed a dam in his electorate.

It was quoted by Bob Hawke as being about eight times the size of Sydney Harbor.

Nothing was done and no dams of any consequence have been built since.

I have travelled extensively throughout the world.

Never have I seen so many dead and dying cattle and wildlife as is happening now in our country.

Dairy farmers and others are walking off their farms.

Do our politicians care?

Have they ever been outback?

Some have, but nothing has ever been done.

Dams and pipelines should be our number one infrastructure priority.

Millions of gallons of water have been allowed to flow into the sea for years and wasted.

It is now a very serious problem.

When we have to import milk beef and other foods, it may then dawn on our politician, whose political lives depend on it, to prioritise dam building.

We now have a strong prime minister and a government who could do this.

We now need an opposition with concern for our country to back the government to the hilt immediately.

 

ALAN THORNTON, Buderim

dams drought letter to the editor opinion sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

