One of the authors of Game of Mates, Dr Cameron Murray, exposes how power and influence have bled the nation and the powerless taxpayer.

One of the authors of Game of Mates, Dr Cameron Murray, exposes how power and influence have bled the nation and the powerless taxpayer. Contributed

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

IN 2019 does our local publication need to acknowledge those who were born into wealth or scored a lucrative political role, with a title like "Most Powerful”?

Is this so-called perceived power being used to intimidate those who have no wealth or influence?

The local publication should perhaps acknowledge those of less means or those not job lucky. Or even acknowledge those who don't have the means or power to leave a poor developing region like this.

Legacy badge.

There is too much misery, homelessness, mounting higher state and federal taxes, and an outrageous cost of living that is punishing taking workers' disposable income to give any accolades to Australian politicians.

Politicians love photo opportunities with charities and encouraging taxpayers to donate to the charity. Recently federal politicians have been out calling for us to donate to Legacy.

Newly elected MPs pose for photographs during a new Members' Seminar in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING LUKAS COCH

Legacy helps with school costs and other assistance to those of less means. Clearly politicians have failed, when public schooling is so unaffordable.

If the title is given to a politician or a person with wealth, this little competition is just another game of mates.

One of the authors of Game of Mates, Dr Cameron Murray, exposes how power and influence have bled the nation and the powerless taxpayer.

We are a nation that rewards power and influence.

Madonna Waugh,

Widgee