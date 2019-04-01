Bennett cool on Bunnies’ hot start

Wayne Bennett knows better than to get excited three games in. Image: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

HIS team has three wins from three games and have scored the most points of any side, but Wayne Bennett has delved into his bag of superlatives to brand South Sydney's start as "not too bad''.

Bennett has already put two wins space between the Rabbitohs and the Broncos club who sent him packing in December amid such acrimony, with their seismic encounter still five rounds away, in Sydney.

"I'm not jumping out of my skin, but at the same time I'm realistic - to win three games out of three isn't a bad effort,'' Bennett said.

"If you start living on what you've already done it won't be long before you're out of a job.''

One of Bennett's stated life mottos has been to never "get too high or too low'' and his low-key remarks about his table-topping Rabbitohs are familiar to Queensland league fans.

"I'm not trying to put a dampener on it. I'm trying to be honest,'' he told a sceptical Sydney media contingent after winning a third time for the year, 28-20 over Gold Coast on Sunday.

"It's a bit early to summarise. I'm trying to just get the job done at the moment.

"It's not too bad. The Titans were on their game a bit. They came up with 20 points.

"We have a tough game next weekend and we'll get ready for that.''

Souths play the Broncos at ANZ Stadium on May 2 and so far the Rabbitohs have compiled more of a points buffer for themselves than Bennett's old club for the State of Origin section of the season.

Bennett's familiar trait in which he seeks to avoid praise of young players surfaced as well when asked about ex-Bronco Corey Allan's first two NRL matches for the Rabbitohs.

The Rabbitohs coach, in a mood to ask more questions than he answered, would also not buy into one of Sydney league's current issues about the state of the Lottoland field. Souths will play Manly there on Saturday.

Allan, playing on Sunday on the wing as a backline replacement for the injured Greg Inglis, scored his first NRL try for the Rabbitohs when Adam Reynolds found him with a cutout ball.

"He's played one game and 10 minutes. What's he really done?'' Bennett said.

Allan, a former Bronco who started at Logan Brothers, joined the Rabbitohs before the Bennett-Anthony Seibold swap.

Allan was kicked to repeatedly by Gold Coast, who sought in vain to force an error from the 20-year-old.

Bennett said he saw no need to send a Rabbitohs staffer to Brookvale to form an opinion on whether the surface was as bad as recent NRL and Super Rugby teams to play there.

"What are we looking at? They condemned Suncorp Stadium when they first built it,'' he said.

"What are we going to do?

Bennett said it is not sure yet whether Inglis will return from a shoulder injury against Manly.