Bennett heaps praise on playmaker

WAYNE Bennett has coached a total of 483 players throughout his 33 years in the big league, while he spent a decade prior to that in the old Brisbane competition.

So when the super coach says Cody Walker "is as naturally talented as any footballer I have coached", it puts a whole new perspective on this wonderfully gifted South Sydney five-eighth.

Because it truly is a stunning statement when you consider how many champions Bennett has worked with over the years.

From the likes of Wally Lewis, Allan Langer, Darren Lockyer, Greg Inglis, Steve Renouf, and all those great Queensland and Australian teams he was in charge of, Bennett rates Walker's talent up there with the best of them.

"Well, he is, and he showed that on the weekend," Bennett said, in reference to Walker's four-try haul in the Rabbitohs' win over the Warriors.

Bennett was initially blown away by Walker's phenomenal skill-set when he arrived at Redfern for pre-season and nothing he has seen since has changed his opinion.

"You just think about what he did in that game last weekend," Bennett continued.

"He scored one try off a kick. He scored one try from support play, this is along with other things he did in the game.

Walker bagged four tries against the Warriors. (AAP Image/Darren England)

"Then he scored another try by pushing up and running into the gap, which only good players do. And then he scored his fourth try by his individual brilliance.

"Now, they are all raving about the guy at the Roosters at the moment (Luke Keary) and that is fine, he is a wonderful player.

"But Cody can match it with anyone in the game."

It only creates another headache for NSW coach Brad Fittler.

With the debate already raging about who should be the Blues halves pairing this year and whether Fittler should stick with the Penrith partnership of Nathan Cleary and James Maloney, if you were going on form it would be difficult to go past a Keary-Walker combination.

Bennett has coached greats such as Alfie Langer and Darren Lockyer. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

I know it is a fat chance of happening, but I have always been of the opinion that representative jumpers should go to the players in the best form, not be handed out on reputation.

TARIQ FINDS INSPIRATION IN LITTLE HARRY

I'm not sure who the hero is in this story, but there is a proud dad on the Central Coast who wants to give St George Illawarra enforcer Tariq Sims a big shout out.

Ryan Hall is a local policeman at Terrigal and his little bloke Harry has been doing it tough, with two brain tumours already removed and he was back in hospital two weeks ago.

Anyway, after the second tumour operation two years ago, Sims made contact out of the blue and struck up a friendship that remains to this day.

Then before Harry's latest operation, he received another phone call.

"Tariq rang the day before surgery," Ryan said.

Tariq Sims has become friends with a young Central Coast boy. Picture. Phil Hillyard

"Harry was so happy. He even said, 'Well that's cheered me up Dad'.

"We got out of hospital for the weekend and went to the Knights v Dragons game. Harry went to the fence after the game.

"Tariq, limping and clearly in pain, was the last off the field. He went to every fan and waved, high-fived and shook hands.

"When he saw Harry, he thanked him, saying 'it means the world to me that you come out here tonight Harry.'

"Can you imagine what a 12-year-old kid thinks when his hero actually thanks him for turning up to watch?

"Tariq doesn't do it because his club is doing a PR exercise. Whenever he contacts Harry, it's in his own time.

"The bloke is amazing and I think he just gets it ... the effect a man in his position can have on the community, or just one kid who needs a lift.

"For Harry, he's had a pretty tough run and will probably have more to come. It's nice to have Tariq in his corner cheering him on."